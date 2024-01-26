Bryson DeChambeau steps in as caddie for Paige Spiranac sharing course wisdom and laughs

Paige Spiranac surprised her fans this week by producing a video with none other than Bryson DeChambeu. The 2020 US Open winner participated as Spiranac's caddie in the video and the result couldn't have been better.

The video's setting is Albany in the Bahamas, the home of the Hero World Challenge. It shows Spiranac playing three holes with DeChambeau taking care of her bag.

But, of course, Bryson DeChambeau is not just any caddie. He put all his knowledge and experience at Paige Spiranac's disposal to get her to score under par through the three holes.

Bryson DeChambeau advised Paige Spiranac to start at the first hole's tee shot. The former asked Spiranac to stand on the left side of the tee box to encourage a shot to the right of the fairway.

Throughout the video, it was consistently clear how much importance DeChambeau places on the mental aspect of the game. He advises Spiranac to concentrate on the execution of the shot to avoid the pressure of the moment, on not just the first tee but also at various other points on the green.

At one point in the video, Spiranac addressed how she has referred to DeChambeau. This was part of what she said:

"This is a collaboration that no one thought would happen because, to be fair, and I'll own up to it, i talked a lot of s**t about you in the past, you know, to be fair, I don't think I said anything that was that mean, I just made fun of you sometimes."

DeChambeau's response to these words was as follows:

"I do it to myself all the time, are you kidding me?"

The video ends with Paige Spiranac scoring even par through all three holes.

Two days ago, DeChambeau posted a video on his YouTube channel where he works on Spiranac's swing, advised her on her moves with all kinds of clubs, and repeatedly praised the latter's quality as a golfer.

What has Paige Spiranac said about Bryson DeChambeau in the past?

Paige Spiranac has previously spoken humorously about Bryson DeChambeau, primarily for the player's actions. However, she once went so far as to admit that she found him "annoying."

This statement came after DeChambeau won the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Spiranac posted the following on X (formerly Twitter):

"I can respect Bryson and still find him annoying."

But, on the other hand, Spiranac spared no praise in congratulating DeChambeau on his record-breaking round during the 2023 LIV Golf Greenbrier. During the third round of that tournament, DeChambeau scored 58. He did it with a bogey in the round and after scoring 61 the day before.