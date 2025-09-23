"Bryson DeChambeau should sue him"; "Dang what a hater" - Fans slam Brandel Chamblee over fresh remarks on 2x major champ

Brandel Chamblee recently took a jab at Bryson DeChambeau and referred to him as an odd duck in the Ryder Cup squad. He also questioned his YouTube popularity and called his views 'dubious'.During NBC's Ryder Cup build-up program, Chamblee threw shade on DeChambeau. He said that the ace golfer was only interested in his YouTube channel and didn't mention the Ryder Cup as his goal in his recent interview.&quot;No doubt he's one hell of a golfer,&quot; Chamblee said.. &quot;No doubt he has his moments of generosity with fans. I've heard about him, but he's an odd duck when he's trying to blend in with the team, and he has so many potential bulletin board mistakes. And I think he would be a captain's nightmare.&quot;The majority of fans online disagreed with Chamblee and slammed him for his harsh words about DeChambeau. Here’s a look at some reactions:&quot;Dang what a hater,&quot; one fan wrote.Mars Coded @Marsgains1LINK@NUCLRGOLF @BrysonLegion Dang what a hater&quot;Bryson should sue him honestly,&quot; another fan wrote.Brendan @BrendySoTrendyLINK@NUCLRGOLF @BrysonLegion Bryson should sue him honestly&quot;He can’t say one positive thing about LIV or any of the golfers on LIV. Not a LIV fan myself, but give it a break dude. We know how you feel and are sick and tired of hearing it,&quot; this fan commented.Brian Trout @HS_BB_CoachLINK@NUCLRGOLF @BrysonLegion He can’t say one positive thing about LIV or any of the golfers on LIV. Not a LIV fan myself, but give it a break dude. We know how you feel and are sick and tired of hearing it. @chambleebrandel @PGATOUR @NUCLRGOLF&quot;Dude is such a tool. He’s doing this lame schtick on purpose. He doesn’t actually believe it,&quot; another fan opined.gtk @gkorwanLINK@NUCLRGOLF @BrysonLegion Dude is such a tool. He’s doing this lame schtick on purpose. He doesn’t actually believe it.&quot;He’s racist towards LIV players. Can’t handle a ‘non-PGA’ player doing well. Bryson DeChambeau also has the ability to connect to millions through social platforms which he also hates. Both leagues have exception golfers. Just get over it and respect the sport as a whole,&quot; one fan remarked.Hutch🇦🇺 @MarkHutchens12LINK@NUCLRGOLF @BrysonLegion He’s racist towards LIV players. Can’t handle a ‘non-PGA’ player doing well. @brysondech also has the ability to connect to millions through social platforms which he also hates. Both leagues have exception golfers. Just get over it and respect the sport as a whole.&quot;Buddy is sorry his own career was trash,&quot; another fan wrote.Arb Ukiddinme @JonesStickyLINK@NUCLRGOLF @BrysonLegion Buddy is sorry his own career was trashRyder Cup squads. ft. Bryson DeChambeau exploredBryson DeChambeau will make his 3rd Ryder Cup appearance (Image Source: Imagn)Here's a look at both the Ryder Cup squads as well as their record:Team USA (Captain: Keegan Bradley)Scottie Scheffler: 2–2–3J. J. Spaun: RookieXander Schauffele: 4–4–0Russell Henley: RookieHarris English: 1–2–0Bryson DeChambeau: 2–3–1Justin Thomas: 7–4–2Collin Morikawa: 4–3–1Ben Griffin: RookieCameron Young: RookiePatrick Cantlay: 5–2–1Sam Burns: 1–2–0Team Europe (Captain: Lucas Glover)Rory McIlroy: 16–13–4Robert MacIntyre: 2–0–1Tommy Fleetwood: 7–3–2Justin Rose: 14–9–3Rasmus Hojgaard: RookieTyrrell Hatton: 5–4–2Shane Lowry: 2–3–1Sepp Straka: 1–2–0Ludvig Aberg: 2–2–0Viktor Hovland: 3–4–3Matt Fitzpatrick: 1–7–0Jon Rahm: 6–3–3