"Bryson DeChambeau should sue him"; "Dang what a hater" - Fans slam Brandel Chamblee over fresh remarks on 2x major champ

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Sep 23, 2025 04:07 GMT
Brandel Chamblee and Bryson DeChambeau (images via Getty)

Brandel Chamblee recently took a jab at Bryson DeChambeau and referred to him as an odd duck in the Ryder Cup squad. He also questioned his YouTube popularity and called his views 'dubious'.

During NBC's Ryder Cup build-up program, Chamblee threw shade on DeChambeau. He said that the ace golfer was only interested in his YouTube channel and didn't mention the Ryder Cup as his goal in his recent interview.

"No doubt he's one hell of a golfer," Chamblee said.. "No doubt he has his moments of generosity with fans. I've heard about him, but he's an odd duck when he's trying to blend in with the team, and he has so many potential bulletin board mistakes. And I think he would be a captain's nightmare."
The majority of fans online disagreed with Chamblee and slammed him for his harsh words about DeChambeau. Here’s a look at some reactions:

"Dang what a hater," one fan wrote.
"Bryson should sue him honestly," another fan wrote.
"He can’t say one positive thing about LIV or any of the golfers on LIV. Not a LIV fan myself, but give it a break dude. We know how you feel and are sick and tired of hearing it," this fan commented.
"Dude is such a tool. He’s doing this lame schtick on purpose. He doesn’t actually believe it," another fan opined.
"He’s racist towards LIV players. Can’t handle a ‘non-PGA’ player doing well. Bryson DeChambeau also has the ability to connect to millions through social platforms which he also hates. Both leagues have exception golfers. Just get over it and respect the sport as a whole," one fan remarked.
"Buddy is sorry his own career was trash," another fan wrote.
Ryder Cup squads. ft. Bryson DeChambeau explored

Bryson DeChambeau will make his 3rd Ryder Cup appearance (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at both the Ryder Cup squads as well as their record:

Team USA (Captain: Keegan Bradley)

  • Scottie Scheffler: 2–2–3
  • J. J. Spaun: Rookie
  • Xander Schauffele: 4–4–0
  • Russell Henley: Rookie
  • Harris English: 1–2–0
  • Bryson DeChambeau: 2–3–1
  • Justin Thomas: 7–4–2
  • Collin Morikawa: 4–3–1
  • Ben Griffin: Rookie
  • Cameron Young: Rookie
  • Patrick Cantlay: 5–2–1
  • Sam Burns: 1–2–0

Team Europe (Captain: Lucas Glover)

  • Rory McIlroy: 16–13–4
  • Robert MacIntyre: 2–0–1
  • Tommy Fleetwood: 7–3–2
  • Justin Rose: 14–9–3
  • Rasmus Hojgaard: Rookie
  • Tyrrell Hatton: 5–4–2
  • Shane Lowry: 2–3–1
  • Sepp Straka: 1–2–0
  • Ludvig Aberg: 2–2–0
  • Viktor Hovland: 3–4–3
  • Matt Fitzpatrick: 1–7–0
  • Jon Rahm: 6–3–3
