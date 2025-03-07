Bryson DeChambeau surprised by how close his swing speed is to F1 cars

Bryson DeChambeau, also known as the Scientist, was recently quizzed on whether his ball speed was faster or slower than some of the fastest things on the planet. The LIV Golf players will compete at this week's LIV Golf Hong Kong from Friday, March 7, to Sunday, March 9.

Ad

In the interview posted on LIV Golf's official page on X, DeChambeau was first asked whether his ball speed was faster than an F1 car. He assumed that F1 cars were faster, but to his surprise, his ball speed was only one mile per hour slower. Reacting to the fact, he said:

"That's pretty good."

For the unversed, Bryson DeChambeau has an average ball speed of 190 mph. His best ball speed is recorded at 221.5 mph.

Ad

Trending

The Crushers GC star was then asked if his ball speed was faster than a badminton smash. He got it completely wrong as he thought his ball speed would be faster. He was told by the reporter that a badminton smash was over 100 mph faster than his golf ball.

The 31-year-old was also surprised to find out that his ball speed surpassed a peregrine falcon and a Japanese bullet train. He correctly guessed a python strike was faster but overestimated his speed against a Bugatti. He was right to guess that human nerve signals were far faster than record-breaking ball speed.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's a look at the fastest things on plant, as per Olympics.com:

Fastest golf drive: 349.38 kmph (217.1 mph)

Fastest golf ball speed: 388.81 kmph (241.6 mph)

Fastest badminton smash: 565 kmph (351.1 mph)

Fastest F1 car speed: 397.483 kmph (247.0 mph)

Fastest tennis serve: 263 kmph (163.4 mph)

Fastest ice hockey shot: 177.5 kmph (110.3 mph)

Fastest baseball pitch: 170.3 kmph (105.8 mph)

Fastest football shot: 129 kmph (80.2 mph)

Fastest table tennis smash: 116 kmph (72.1 mph)

Bryson DeChambeau says that he is "excited" about the Masters tournament

Bryson DeChambeau will be making his ninth appearance at Augusta National this year. In the press conference before LIV Golf Hong Kong, he was asked about his preparations and how he was feeling as the first major draw nearer. He said (via ASAP Sports):

Ad

"Yeah. I'm excited. I'm ready. I feel like I'm ready at least. I've made some switches with the golf ball, and this week we're trying it out. It's been pretty solid so far, so we'll see how that works. But I'm just comfortable. I'm excited is really what it comes down to. However the cards play out, they'll play out, but I am genuinely excited for this year."

Ad

He added that he went to Augusta on the 6th of January and had a practice round. He said that he'd visit the iconic course once again before LIV Golf Miami.

Last year, he tied for sixth with Cameron Smith at the tournament. Let's take a look at Bryson DeChambeau's performances at the Masters tournament:

2016: T21

2018: T38

2019: T29

2020: T34

2021: T46

2022: Missed Cut

2023: Missed Cut

2024: T6

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback