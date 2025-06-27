Bryson DeChambeau takes a hilarious jibe at LIV Golf’s ‘Dr. Frankenstein’ equipment specialist

Bryson DeChambeau opened up about golf equipment specialist Ben Guinta ahead of the 2025 LIV Golf Dallas event. After his disappointing outing at the 2025 U.S. Open, the American golfer is preparing to compete this week in the Saudi league event. The tournament is scheduled to begin with its first round on Friday, June 27.

Ad

During a pre-tournament press conference held on Thursday, June 26, Bryson DeChambeau was asked about the LIV Golf series’ golf equipment specialist, Ben Guinta. A reporter referred to Guinta as the "Dr. Frankenstein of LIV Golf." The two-time major winner agreed with the comparison and said (via ASAP Sports):

"He looks like it, too."

DeChambeau also praised Guinta and his team, praising them for their work.

"Ben and his team has been great out here in the States events where we need help, we need support. Most trailers during my time over on the Tour, they would leave every Wednesday, so it's nice that we're able to have him out here for the full week every week, which has been great for all of us to prep and get ready for events and then majors, as well," he said.

Ad

Trending

On the course, Bryson DeChambeau missed the cut at the Major in his last outing. However, on the LIV Golf circuit, he has been in strong form. Earlier this year, he won the Korea event, and it will be interesting to see if he can secure his second win of the season in Dallas.

He is one of the top favourite bets for the week. Per DraftKings, DeChambeau has odds of +500 to win the Dallas event. Jon Rahm is the top favourite with odds of +450.

Ad

"I'm excited for the week" -Bryson DeChambeau on playing at the LIV Golf Dallas event

Bryson DeChambeau at 2025 U.S. OPEN - Round One - Source: Getty

Bryson DeChambeau last competed on the LIV Golf tour at the Virginia event before the US Open, where he finished in a tie for fourth place. He has been enjoying a decent season so far and is excited to play at this week’s event.

Ad

"I'm excited for this week. I think having it be my own tournament is going to be a lot of fun. I think it's great to come to Dallas and have everybody come out and support us," DeChambeau said (via ASAP Sports).

"I think there's going to be upwards of 40,000 people potentially here this week, so it's going to be a lot of fun, and super excited for the week. The golf course is in incredible shape," he added.

He began the 2025 LIV Golf season with a T6 finish in Riyadh, followed by a T18 in Adelaide, T20 in Hong Kong, and T10 in Singapore. He then finished solo fifth at the Miami event and was runner-up at the Mexico City tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More