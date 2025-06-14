Bryson DeChambeau shared a heartfelt moment with his fans despite crashing out on a chance to defend his US Open title this week. The American was among the top favorites to win the major at the notoriously difficult Oakmont Country Club. However, he struggled with his game and missed the cut after two rounds.

Despite all the challenges he faced on the greens, DeChambeau made sure to have a heartwarming interaction with his fans. A picture of the US Open winner was shared by golf analyst Claire Rogers on X. He signed a golf ball and glove and gave that to the kids on the grandstand.

Sharing the news, Rogers wrote on X:

"Bryson signed a glove and golf ball and gave them to the kids on the range after missing the cut at Oakmont."

The cutline for this week's US Open is 7-over par. However, after two rounds, Bryson DeChambeau settled at 10-over, missing the cut by three strokes. The play on Friday was, however, suspended due to inclement weather, leaving some still needing to complete their round.

DeChambeau had completed his second round, after which he slipped down 42 spots on the leaderboard, falling below the projected cutline.

Who can miss the cut at the US Open featuring Bryson DeChambeau?

The final leaderboard of the 2025 US Open Round 2 will be declared after all the players complete their games. However, after the Friday game, some big names, including Ludvig Åberg, Wyndham Clark, Cameron Smith, Phil Mickelson, and Tommy Fleetwood, finished below the cutline.

Here is the list of the players who finished outside the projected cutline of +7 after the semi-final second round:

T68 Tom Hoge: +8

T68 Benjamin James: +8

T68 Ludvig Åberg: +8

T68 Wyndham Clark: +8

T68 Patrick Cantlay: +8

T68 Lucas Glover: +8

T68 Cameron Smith: +8

T68 Phil Mickelson: +8

T68 Davis Thompson: +8

T68 Jackson Koivun: +8

T68 Edoardo Molinari: +8

T68 Thorbjørn Olesen: +8

T80 Byeong Hun An: +9

T80 Erik van Rooyen: +9

T80 Min Woo Lee: +9

T80 Bud Cauley: +9

T80 Stephan Jaeger: +9

T80 Tyler Weaver: +9

T80 Scott Vincent: +9

T80 Tommy Fleetwood: +9

T80 Lanto Griffin: +9

T80 Mark Hubbard: +9

T91 Takumi Kanaya: +10

T91 Jacob Bridgeman: +10

T91 Dustin Johnson: +10

T91 Joaquin Niemann: +10

T91 Frankie Harris: +10

T91 Kevin Velo: +10

T91 Trent Phillips: +10

T91 Jacques Kruyswijk: +10

T91 Bryson DeChambeau: +10

T91 Gary Woodland: +10

T91 Akshay Bhatia: +10

T91 Michael La Sasso: +10

T105 Sepp Straka: +11

T105 Nick Dunlap: +11

T105 Zac Blair: +11

T105 Evan Beck: +11

T110 Justin Thomas: +12

T110 Riki Kawamoto: +12

T110 Emilio Gonzalez R.: +12

T110 Eric Cole: +12

T110 Chandler Blanchet: +12

T110 Maxwell Moldovan: +12

T110 Jose Luis Ballester: +12

T118 Frederic LaCroix: +13

T118 Sam Bairstow: +13

T118 Nico Echavarria: +13

T118 Austen Truslow: +13

T118 Joey Herrera: +13

T118 James Hahn: +13

T125 Joe Highsmith: +14

T125 Matthew Jordan: +14

T125 Harrison Ott: +14

T125 Justin Rose: +14

T129 Davis Riley: +15

T129 Noah Kent: +15

T132 Bryan Lee: +16

T132 Zach Pollo: +16

T134 Alvaro Ortiz: +17

T134 Doug Ghim: +17

T134 Shane Lowry: +17

T134 Brian Campbell: +17

T139 Guido Migliozzi: +18

T139 Preston Summerhays: +18

T139 Roberto Díaz: +18

T139 Grant Haefner: +18

T139 Alistair Docherty: +18

T139 Richard Bland: +18

