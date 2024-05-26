Bryson DeChambeau and Travis Kelce were spotted at an NHL playoff game between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers. The American golfer, who last played at the PGA Championship and finished in second place, enjoyed his break from the sport by attending an NHL playoff match alongside Kelce.

The Dallas Stars faced the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, May 25, and won the match 3-1. During the game, DeChambeau chatted with Kelce in a box while watching the action.

NUCLR Golf shared a clip on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption:

"Bryson DeChambeau and Travis Kelce are in a box together at the Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers NHL playoff game."

Bryson DeChambeau was pretty impressive with his game when he last played at the Major at Valhalla Golf Course. He finished second at the PGA Championship with a score of under 20. Xander Schauffele was the ultimate champion.

"I shocked myself a couple times, yeah. Putted fantastic. I don’t feel like I missed one big-moment putt out there. There’s obviously a couple misses, but every time I needed to get up-and-down I got up-and-down, and every time I needed to make a 6-, 7-footer I did. So definitely surprised myself, impressed myself and I know I can do it again, it’s just going to take some time," DeChambeau said about his performance at the PGA Championship 2024 (via NBC Sports).

As DeChambeau competes in LIV Golf, the next event on the circuit will take place in the first week of June.

When will Bryson DeChambeau play next?

Bryson DeChambeau will play next at the LIV Golf Houston event. The tournament will take place at the Golf Club of Houston from June 7 to 9.

DeChambeau has played in seven tournaments this season on LIV Golf. He started the season with the Mayakoba event in February 2024. However, he did not have a great start to the season when the LIV golfer finished in 25th place. Nonetheless, he had a most anticipated bounce back at the Las Vegas event when he settled in ninth place.

Next, DeChamebau teed it up at the Jeddah event and recorded his season's best finish. He finished in fourth place, followed by a sixth-place finish in the Hong Kong event.

Bryson DeChambeau placed seventh at the Miami event. He shot three rounds of -1, -2, and -4. However, he struggled in the next two events on the LIV Golf. He finished 26th at the Adelaide event and 27th at the Singapore event.

His current position in the season standings is 12th, while his team is in first place. Aside from LIV Golf events, DeChambeau played fairly well in Majors as well. He tied for sixth place at The Masters before having a solo second place at the PGA Championship.