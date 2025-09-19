Bryson DeChambeau unravels the ‘strangest app’ he has on his phone

In a light-hearted conversation on social media, Bryson DeChambeau revealed the strangest app he has on his mobile phone. The American golfer is enjoying downtime after the conclusion of the 2025 LIV Golf season. He will next play at the Ryder Cup, representing the US team.Ahead of the biennial tournament, LIV Golf had a fun conversation with the golfers, asking them to reveal the strangest app they have on their phones. LIV Golf shared a short clip featuring Bryson DeChambeau, Joaquin Niemann, Abraham Ancer, and Jason Kokrak on Instagram on Thursday.Replying to the question, DeChambeau shared that he had Autodesk Fusion, a 3D CAD software.&quot;It's probably this Fusion app that does CAD modeling on it. So it's CAD models of certain things that we're building,&quot; he said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Niemann revealed that he has the Piccolo app on his mobile, which he had not used for the last five to six years. Bryson DeChambeau last teed at the LIV Golf Michigan, which wrapped up with its finale on August 24. His team, Crushers GC, won the event.While away from the greens, the American has started a new golf series on his Instagram. He took up the challenge to hit a tee ball into a small cup kept on the first floor of his house from the ground floor. He took 12 days to complete the difficult challenge. It has accumulated around 8.5 million views.Bryson DeChambeau takes up cop chase challengeBryson DeChambeau surprised his fans last week with a new cop chase challenge. This couple challenge has become popular on the internet, where one person starts running, while the other waits and begins the chase after a few seconds.However, DeChambeau added his own twist to it, and he tried to catch the person running with a golf ball. He shared the video with a two-word caption on Instagram.&quot;That’s crazy…&quot; he wrote.The video has around 6.4 million views on his Instagram account. Bryson DeChambeau has won one tournament this season with some decent finishes. He was tied for sixth at the LIV Golf Riyadh event and then recorded solo fifth place at the Miami event. He won the Mexico City event, while he was the runner-up at the Mexico City event.Next, DeChambeau will compete in the Ryder Cup for the US team. He will join Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, and Sam Burns. The biennial tournament will take place in New York from September 26 to 28.