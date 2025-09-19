Bryson DeChambeau unravels the ‘strangest app’ he has on his phone

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Sep 19, 2025 11:26 GMT
Golf: LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship - Source: Imagn
Bryson DeChambeau (Image Source: Imagn)

In a light-hearted conversation on social media, Bryson DeChambeau revealed the strangest app he has on his mobile phone. The American golfer is enjoying downtime after the conclusion of the 2025 LIV Golf season. He will next play at the Ryder Cup, representing the US team.

Ad

Ahead of the biennial tournament, LIV Golf had a fun conversation with the golfers, asking them to reveal the strangest app they have on their phones. LIV Golf shared a short clip featuring Bryson DeChambeau, Joaquin Niemann, Abraham Ancer, and Jason Kokrak on Instagram on Thursday.

Replying to the question, DeChambeau shared that he had Autodesk Fusion, a 3D CAD software.

"It's probably this Fusion app that does CAD modeling on it. So it's CAD models of certain things that we're building," he said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Meanwhile, Niemann revealed that he has the Piccolo app on his mobile, which he had not used for the last five to six years. Bryson DeChambeau last teed at the LIV Golf Michigan, which wrapped up with its finale on August 24. His team, Crushers GC, won the event.

While away from the greens, the American has started a new golf series on his Instagram. He took up the challenge to hit a tee ball into a small cup kept on the first floor of his house from the ground floor. He took 12 days to complete the difficult challenge. It has accumulated around 8.5 million views.

Ad

Bryson DeChambeau takes up cop chase challenge

Bryson DeChambeau surprised his fans last week with a new cop chase challenge. This couple challenge has become popular on the internet, where one person starts running, while the other waits and begins the chase after a few seconds.

However, DeChambeau added his own twist to it, and he tried to catch the person running with a golf ball. He shared the video with a two-word caption on Instagram.

Ad
"That’s crazy…" he wrote.

The video has around 6.4 million views on his Instagram account. Bryson DeChambeau has won one tournament this season with some decent finishes. He was tied for sixth at the LIV Golf Riyadh event and then recorded solo fifth place at the Miami event. He won the Mexico City event, while he was the runner-up at the Mexico City event.

Next, DeChambeau will compete in the Ryder Cup for the US team. He will join Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, and Sam Burns. The biennial tournament will take place in New York from September 26 to 28.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications