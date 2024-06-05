Bryson DeChambeau urges people to take “mental health seriously” after Grayson Murray’s death - “My heart aches”

Bryson DeChambeau is at the Golf Club of Houston to play in the LIV Golf Houston beginning Friday, June 7. He used the moment to talk about the late Grayson Murray, whom he knew “pretty well.”

DeChambeau held his pre-LIV Golf Houston press conference Wednesday as captain of the Crushers GC team. A reporter asked for his thoughts on the importance of players' mental health in the context of Murray's passing in May 2024.

Bryson DeChambeau acknowledged that the pressure for pro golfers was very high and added:

"I'll say I knew Grayson pretty well, and I haven't really publicly spoken about this, but my heart goes out to his family. It's not easy what he's gone through, what we all go through as professionals. My heart aches for him and his family." [1:11 - 1:33]

He continued:

"Golf is not a forgiving sport. A lot of pressure is put on you at a young age, especially when you're good... The pressure out here is immense. We all have to take our mental health very seriously."

Grayson Murray withdrew with two holes left in the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge to play. The next day, May 25, news broke that he had taken his own life.

Murray had a history of struggling with alcohol addiction and depression. In January 2024, he won his second PGA Tour victory (Sony Open), after which he repeatedly spoke of these adverse passages in his life.

What else did Bryson DeChambeau talk about at the press conference?

Continuing the theme of mental health in professional golf, Bryson DeChambeau shared some thoughts on 15-year-old Miles Russell who shined a few weeks ago on the Korn Ferry Tour and will be making his PGA Tour debut soon.

"For Miles, I think it's going to be a good test for him," DeChambeu said. "I hope he has the right people around him to continue to push him in a positive direction because we all need that at the end of the day."

"I wish Miles the best of luck. I think he'll do well. He's a great golfer. But we all need to have a good support system," he added.

On this topic, Bryson DeChambeau also praised LIV Golf's ability to have a team. He explained that the league's teams function as a support system for each player, and that makes it easier to deal with the pressure.

Russell made his debut a few weeks ago at the LECOM Suncoast Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he finished T20 and carded two rounds of 66. This Tuesday, it was revealed that he received a sponsor's exemption to play in the Rocket Mortgage Classic June 27-30 at Detroit Golf Club.

Russell will become one of the youngest players in history to play on the PGA Tour. Interestingly, this record belongs to a woman, Michelle Wie West, who played in the 2004 Sony Open in Hawaii at the age of 14 years, three months and four days, thanks to a sponsors' exemption.