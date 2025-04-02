  • home icon
  • Bryson DeChambeau uses $150M-worth NFL star to prank his followers over The Masters participation

Golf: LIV Golf Dallas Team Championship - Finals - Source: Imagn
Bryson DeChambeau - Source: Imagn

Bryson DeChambeau used Matthew Stafford to prank his followers on April Fool's Day. He said he would miss 2025's The Masters Tournament after a chest injury while playing pickup football with the $150 million-worth NFL star (per Celebrity Net Worth).

The LIV Golfer used his team Crushers GC’s Instagram page to share a post with a slide reading, "Breaking News," and a video of the two playing, captioned:

“Bryson DeChambeau will not be playing at the 2025 Masters due to a ‘chest injury’ that occured while playing pickup football with Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford.”

DeChambeau failed to catch a strong throw by Stafford in the clip, getting hit in the chest by the football. However, he clicked a selfie for the third slide and revealed:

"April Fool's. My chest still hurts though..."
Bryson DeChambeau hasn't played in any 2025 PGA Tour events yet. He was T6, 13-under 203 at the season-opening LIV Golf Riyadh and last participated in the Singapore event, where he landed at T10, 7-under 206. He also played in Hong Kong and Adelaide, finishing at T20 and T18, with scores of 7-under 203 and 4-under 212, respectively.

How did Bryson DeChambeau play in the 2024 LIV Golf season?

Bryson DeChambeau had seven top-10 finishes in the 2024 LIV Golf season, including a T4 at the LIV Golf Jeddah, a T6 at the LIV Golf Chicago, and a T3 at the LIV Golf Nashville. Here's a list of his 2024 LIV Golf performances:

  • LIV Golf Mayakoba at the El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba: T25, 70-74-68, 212 (-1)
  • LIV Golf Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Country Club: T9, 67-62-74, 203 (-7)
  • LIV Golf Jeddah at the Royal Greens G&CC: T4, 63-73-62, 198 (-12)
  • LIV Golf Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Country Club: T6, 65-68-66, 199 (-11)
  • LIV Golf Miami at the Trump National Doral Golf Course: T7, 71-70-68, 209 (-7)
  • LIV Golf Adelaide at The Grange Golf Club: T26, 68-68-70, 206 (-10)
  • LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club: T27, 73-66-69, 208 (-5)
  • LIV Golf Houston at the Golf Club of Houston: T18, 69-70-72, 211 (-5)
  • LIV Golf Nashville at the Grove: T3, 67-66-68, 201 (-12)
  • LIV Golf Andalucía at the Real Club Valderrama: T9, 74-67-71, 212 (-1)
  • LIV Golf United Kingdom at the JCB Golf and Country Club: T11, 73-65-67, 205 (-8)
  • LIV Golf Greenbrier at the Old White Course: T15, 68-65-66, 199 (-11)
  • LIV Golf Chicago at the Bolingbrook Golf Club: T6, 68-69-68, 205 (-5)
  • LIV Golf Dallas - Stroke Play at the Maridoe Golf Club: T40, 73, 73 (+1)
