Bryson DeChambeau uses $150M-worth NFL star to prank his followers over The Masters participation

Bryson DeChambeau used Matthew Stafford to prank his followers on April Fool's Day. He said he would miss 2025's The Masters Tournament after a chest injury while playing pickup football with the $150 million-worth NFL star (per Celebrity Net Worth).

The LIV Golfer used his team Crushers GC’s Instagram page to share a post with a slide reading, "Breaking News," and a video of the two playing, captioned:

“Bryson DeChambeau will not be playing at the 2025 Masters due to a ‘chest injury’ that occured while playing pickup football with Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford.”

DeChambeau failed to catch a strong throw by Stafford in the clip, getting hit in the chest by the football. However, he clicked a selfie for the third slide and revealed:

"April Fool's. My chest still hurts though..."

Bryson DeChambeau hasn't played in any 2025 PGA Tour events yet. He was T6, 13-under 203 at the season-opening LIV Golf Riyadh and last participated in the Singapore event, where he landed at T10, 7-under 206. He also played in Hong Kong and Adelaide, finishing at T20 and T18, with scores of 7-under 203 and 4-under 212, respectively.

How did Bryson DeChambeau play in the 2024 LIV Golf season?

Bryson DeChambeau had seven top-10 finishes in the 2024 LIV Golf season, including a T4 at the LIV Golf Jeddah, a T6 at the LIV Golf Chicago, and a T3 at the LIV Golf Nashville. Here's a list of his 2024 LIV Golf performances:

LIV Golf Mayakoba at the El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba: T25, 70-74-68, 212 (-1)

LIV Golf Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Country Club: T9, 67-62-74, 203 (-7)

LIV Golf Jeddah at the Royal Greens G&CC: T4, 63-73-62, 198 (-12)

LIV Golf Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Country Club: T6, 65-68-66, 199 (-11)

LIV Golf Miami at the Trump National Doral Golf Course: T7, 71-70-68, 209 (-7)

LIV Golf Adelaide at The Grange Golf Club: T26, 68-68-70, 206 (-10)

LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club: T27, 73-66-69, 208 (-5)

LIV Golf Houston at the Golf Club of Houston: T18, 69-70-72, 211 (-5)

LIV Golf Nashville at the Grove: T3, 67-66-68, 201 (-12)

LIV Golf Andalucía at the Real Club Valderrama: T9, 74-67-71, 212 (-1)

LIV Golf United Kingdom at the JCB Golf and Country Club: T11, 73-65-67, 205 (-8)

LIV Golf Greenbrier at the Old White Course: T15, 68-65-66, 199 (-11)

LIV Golf Chicago at the Bolingbrook Golf Club: T6, 68-69-68, 205 (-5)

LIV Golf Dallas - Stroke Play at the Maridoe Golf Club: T40, 73, 73 (+1)

