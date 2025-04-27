Bryson DeChambeau warns of Cameron Smith ahead of LIV Golf Mexico City showdown: "Scary when he gets on the greens"

Bryson DeChambeau warned of Cameron Smith ahead of the LIV Golf Mexico City showdown. The LIV Golf Mexico City is over with two days of play, and the third round will take place on Sunday at the Club de Golf Chapultepec. Before the final round, DeChambeau joined a press conference on Saturday and shared a few words about Smith’s performance on the greens.

The Scientist's statement read ( via ASAP Sports):

“Yeah, it's scary when he gets on the greens. Whenever he gets on the greens, I'm like, well, that's a one-putt. You just mark him down for a one-putt. It's pretty awesome to watch him putt. I'm sure there are times where he's like, holy crap, I wish I could hit the ball that far, too. He hits it plenty far enough, and his iron play and wedge play is great right now. Playing in the final group tomorrow will be a lot of fun, and we're going to go after it.”

He continued:

“Yeah, Cam was playing really well. I'm glad I made the putt on 18. Played really well all day. Striped the ball, and best I've seen him hit it in a while. Happy to see him up there fighting, and hopefully give you guys a great show tomorrow. We had a lot of fun out there. We were bouncing back and forth off each other, and it was fun seeing how we played this golf course with the elevation. It's crazy how far we can hit it.”

DeChambeau ended the interview by stating that he would try to get as many quality shots as possible on the final day and get comfortable with it to tackle the pressure on Sunday.

How did Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith perform at the LIV Golf Mexico City so far?

Bryson DeChambeau is leading the LIV Golf Mexico City after two rounds with a score of 13 under in total and Cameron Smith is in second place with 12 under in total. The Scientist scored 63 in the first round with four birdies, along with an eagle on the front nine and three birdies on the back nine.

DeChambeau scored 66 in the second round of the tournament with two birdies, along with an eagle on the front nine and four birdies on the back nine.

Cameron Smith scored 64 in the opening round with six birdies on the front nine and three birdies on the back nine. Smith shot 66 in the second round with five birdies and one eagle on hole 16.

DeChambeau's last outing was the Masters Tournament, where he finished at T5 with 7 under. He shot 69-68-69-75 and was 4 shots behind Rory McIlroy, who won the major title.

