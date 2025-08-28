Bubba Watson shares excitement for LIV Golf’s new location in 2026

LIV Golf has announced its commitment to New Orleans City Park, with the first-ever Louisiana event set for June 26-28, 2026. Bubba Watson announced this on social media and expressed his excitement to play at the venue.The news was shared during a press conference featuring Governor Jeff Landry, LED (Louisiana Economic Development) Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois, Senate President Cameron Henry, New Orleans &amp; Company CEO Walt Leger, City Park Conservancy President &amp; CEO Rebecca Dietz, Louisiana House Speaker Phillip DeVillier, LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil, and two-time Masters winner and RangeGoats GC captain Bubba Watson.Bubba Watson posted the news with sheer excitement on the official Instagram of the RangeGoats GC. He uploaded a video and said:“Hey guys, Bubba Watson here. I’m excited to announce that LIV Golf is coming to Louisiana! Yes! LIV Golf Louisiana at Bayou Oaks at City Park. It is going to be so much fun. Get your tickets now! We can’t wait! RangeGoats will be ready!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe tournament will take place on the South Course at New Orleans City Park Bayou Oaks, which will undergo a major renovation led by golf legend and former CEO Greg Norman. Early bird sales for three-day Grounds Passes and Club 54 Hospitality Tickets are already open.The organizers project that the event will create more than 1,150 jobs and generate around $40 million for the local economy. Planned upgrades include extending the course, reshaping bunkers, and improving spectator facilities to deliver a top-tier experience for fans and players.LIV Golf's official deal with the Louisiana Economic DevelopmentAs part of its commitment, Louisiana Economic Development has signed a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement with the league to provide performance-based funding for both the event’s operations and the renovation of the South Course. The agreement links state support to measurable outcomes, including economic impact, involvement of local businesses, and the successful execution of a world-class sporting event.“This isn’t just a win for golf fans, it’s for all Louisianans,” said Governor Jeff Landry, via LIV Golf's official website. “Bringing LIV Golf to New Orleans puts our state on the global map in a bold way, while creating jobs, sparking investment, and giving our people one more reason to be proud of the place we call home.”LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said that Louisiana has long been familiar with the global spotlight and viewed hosting the league's event as another chance to showcase why the state was an outstanding place to live, work, and conduct business. She noted that the state was proud to make a strategic investment in an event designed to generate local business opportunities while promoting Louisiana’s story to a worldwide audience.The Louisiana event debut has been confirmed as the 10th event on the 2026 schedule.