Continuing his long-time tradition, Bubba Watson once again donned the role of Santa Claus this Christmas. This year, he took to the social media platform to extend Christmas wishes and share positive messages with his sponsor partners and fans, all while dressed in the iconic red costume.

The American professional golfer shared his gratitude on Instagram, thanking partners such as Ping Tour and FlightScope Golf for all their support. Referring to himself as "BubbaClaus," Watson also extended positive messages to those who didn't achieve victory this year.

Bubba Watson also expressed gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support over the past 14 years. Remarkably, he has continued the tradition of portraying Santa Claus for all these years.

His post on Instagram read:

"I just want to say thanks to everyone who joined me for Bubbaclaus this year! Thank you to my friends and partners who helped make it awesome - @pgamemes @jumpman23 @flightscopegolf @rangegoatsgc @pingtour. And to my fans, you have made this fun for the last 14 years and I’m so grateful. Wishing you all a wonderful, peaceful and, Merry Christmas! Until next year!! #Bubbaclaus #MerryChristmas"

Bubba Watson revealed the LIV league uses a formula for signing golfers

LIV Golf is renowned for various aspects within the golfing community. When considering the league, the first thought that arises is the substantial financial compensation players receive for their participation.

Notably, Jon Rahm was recently rumored to have been offered a staggering $566 million for signing a contract, prompting fans and followers to ponder the significant investment made by the LIV league in their players.

Bubba Watson addressed this topic on December 15th, asserting that the league employs a certain formula to determine the compensation offered to players in their contracts. He said (via Golf.com):

“When I went [to LIV], I’ve signed a lifetime deal with Ping, right? I have other sponsors – I have a watch sponsor, I have a clothing sponsor – so I had money. The money is null and void. They’re not just throwing out money randomly. There is actually a formula of why so-and-so gets this.”

Watson added:

“They might have added on 5 percent, they might have added on 2 percent, depending on who you are. They might have added .5 percent for me. There’s a formula out there that we have behind the scenes, it’s not like, ‘Here’s a check.'”

How did Bubba Watson fare this season?

Bubba Watson competed in 14 LIV events this season. He also participated in one Major, the Masters tournament, where he didn't make the cut.

Throughout his LIV events, Watson's performance was average this year. He secured the T25 position seven times although he failed to achieve any victories. His best performance of the season was securing the T5 spot at the LIV Golf Invitational Miami - Stroke Play.

His 2023 finishes include:

LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba: 40

LIV Golf Invitational Tucson: T20

LIV Golf Invitational Orlando: 40

LIV Golf Invitational Adelaide: T11

LIV Golf Invitational Singapore: T23

LIV Golf Invitational Tulsa: T8

LIV Golf Invitational DC: 40

LIV Golf Invitational Andalucía: T31

LIV Golf Invitational London: T37

LIV Golf Invitational Greenbrier: T29

LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster: T18

LIV Golf Invitational Chicago: T24

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah: T40

LIV Golf Invitational Miami - Stroke Play: T5