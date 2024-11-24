"Bummed I won't be able to embrace all the fans"- Lexi Thompson slams CME Group Tour Championship over double tee offs

Lexi Thompson is set to play the final round of her professional career on Sunday, November 24. The final day of the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship will mark the end of her 15-year career on the LPGA Tour. However, she expressed regret that she won’t finish on the 18th hole due to the dual-tee system being used on Sunday.

Earlier this year, Thompson announced that 2024 would be her last professional golf season. On Saturday, November 23, she carded a 1-under 71 to aggregate at 4-under, eleven strokes back.

Following her third round, Thompson took to Instagram to express her disappointment about the double tee times on the final day at Tiburon Golf Club.

"Pretty sad when you're at -4 in the season-ending event, which could easily be the last CME of your career, and you won't even finish on #18 because they decide to double tee on the final day due to the TV coverage window," he wrote.

"Bummed I won't be able to embrace all the incredible fans on 18 tomorrow as I finish. Hopefully, some will be out there on #9, but just know I'm grateful for you all," he added.

Lexi Thompson posts on Instagram (Image via instagram@lexi)

When will Lexi Thompson tee off at the CME Group Tour Championship, Round 4?

Lexi Thompson is paired with Linn Grant and Esther Henseleit for the final round of the CME Group Tour Championship. The trio will tee off on Sunday, November 24, at 8:50 am ET from the tenth tee at Tiburon Golf Club.

Thompson is currently tied for 29th, eleven strokes behind Angel Yin and Jeeno Thitikul. She is a past winner here, having won in 2018 by defeating Nelly Korda with a four-stroke margin. She will finish her career with eleven LPGA Tour wins, including one major championship title.

Lexi Thompson has made 12 cuts this season and has registered four top tens. Here's a look at her performance this season:

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - CUT

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G - T17

Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G - T19

FM Championship - T15

AIG Women's Open - T55

CPKC Women's Open - T33

Dana Open - T19

Dow Championship - T8

KPMG Women's PGA Championship - T9

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give - T2

U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally - CUT

Mizuho Americas Open - CUT

Cognizant Founders Cup - CUT

The Chevron Championship - CUT

Ford Championship presented by KCC - T3

FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship - CUT

LPGA Drive On Championship - T16

