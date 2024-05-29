“But Richard Bland is still banned!”, “LIV should hook him up” – Fans unimpressed as ex-con Angel Cabrera plans comeback with PGA Tour Champions

Angel Cabrera is set to return to the PGA Tour Champions after being granted a visa to the US. Additionally, he's planning to permanently move to Texas.

Cabrera spent 30 months in the prisons of Brazil and Argentina after he was found guilty on various counts such as domestic assault, theft, and illegal intimidation toward an ex-partner. Last August, he was granted parole and was hoping to play at the Masters in 2024. However, he was not granted a US visa at that time.

On Tuesday, May 28, Cabrerra's Charlie Epps, a longtime coach and friend, told Golfweek that the two-time major champion had earned the US visa last week and now he was planning to settle in the country permanently. Further, he was also looking to play regularly on the senior tour.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Fans online had a mixed reaction to Angel Cabrera's comeback announcement. Many expressed their dissent over the return of someone who has been convicted of serious charges. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"But Richard Bland is still banned! 🤡 organization," one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"LIV should hook him up," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Uh, yeah not so sure about this. He's got a history of violence and legal issues. Recently got out of prison after a 30 month sentence. 🤔," this user commented.

"A convicted criminal is allowed to play on the Champions Tour... but the winner of a Champions Tour MAJOR cannot 😂," one fan wrote.

"So a no to bland, dumping on LIV about AK, but a yes to Angel… makes sense? 🤣🤡," another fan called out the PGA Tour.

"If he went to LIV it would be a bigger story. Doesn’t fit the narrative," wrote one fan.

Has Angel Cabrera won any titles on the PGA Tour?

Angel Cabrera has made 12 appearances on the PGA Tour but has yet to win a title. This year, he competed at the Trophy Hassan II, where he tied for 27th. He hasn't had any top-ten finishes on the Senior Tour but has made the cut in all his starts.

Angel Cabrera has won three titles on the PGA Tour and has won a total of 53 professional titles. His victories include the 2007 US Open and the 2009 Masters Tournament. His last win on the tour came in 2014 at the Greenbrier Classic. Additionally, he finished as the runner-up at the Masters in 2013 after losing to Adam Scott in a playoff.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback