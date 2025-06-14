“But that’s golf” – Justin Rose pens emotional note to fans after crashing out of the US Open

Justin Rose penned a heartfelt message on social media despite having a tough time on the greens at the 2025 US Open. The English golfer played two back-to-back rounds of 77 to settle with a score of +14. He missed the cut by a big margin of seven strokes.

On Friday, June 13, Rose wrote a message for his fans on X. He talked about his tough time on the greens in the last few months and also shared his excitement to watch the players over the weekend playing in the final two rounds of the major. He wrote:

"Been a tough couple of months out on the links… but that’s golf!! It will be a really interesting watch @usopengolf over the weekend. Thank you as always for the support #Team"

Trending

Expand Tweet

Prior to playing at the 2025 US Open, Justin Rose competed at the RBC Canadian Open but missed the cut again. Apart from him, Justin Thomas carded two back-to-back rounds of 76 and settled below the cutline at 12-over. Nick Dunlap, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, and Dustin Johnson are other big names to settle below the cutline after two rounds at the US Open 2025.

A quick recap of Justin Rose's performance in 2025

This season was a roller coaster ride for Justin Rose. He played in a total of 12 tournaments and made the cut in seven of them.

Rose has had some struggles with the game in his last two months' outings. In April, he played at the RBC Heritage and finished in T42, and then withdrew from the Truist Championship after two rounds of 70 and 77. He missed the cut in three of his last four starts, including the US Open.

However, Rose also had good finishes towards the start of the season, such as T3 at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, T8 at Arnold Palmer Invitational, and runner-up at the Masters.

Here is Justin Rose's season recap:

Farmers Insurance Open – CUT (69, 80 | +5, 149)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T3 (65, 69, 68, 68 | -18, 270)

The Genesis Invitational – CUT (75, 74 | +5, 149)

Arnold Palmer Invitational – T8 (70, 73, 71, 69 | -5, 283)

THE PLAYERS Championship – CUT (71, 73 | E, 144)

Valero Texas Open – T47 (72, 69, 74, 76 | +3, 291)

Masters Tournament – P2 (65, 71, 75, 66 | -11, 277)

RBC Heritage – T42 (67, 72, 68, 72 | -5, 279)

Truist Championship – W/D (70, 77 | +7, 147)

PGA Championship – CUT (76, 75 | +9, 151)

The Memorial Tournament – T44 (78, 66, 80, 72 | +8, 296)

RBC Canadian Open – CUT (68, 71) |-1, 139)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More