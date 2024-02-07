“Buyer’s remorse?” “You made your choice” – Fans react to Jon Rahm’s wish to get back on the PGA Tour again 

Jon Rahm said he was disappointed to not play the WM Phoenix Open this time but was hopeful of coming back to the event in the future.

Last year, the 29-year-old Spaniard finished solo third at the TPC Scottsdale, which was his fifth back-to-back top-ten finish of the 2022–23 season. However, ahead of this season, he decided to join LIV Golf for a reported $550 million deal. This move closed the door to the WM Phoenix Open and all other PGA Tour events.

Speaking at the pre-event press conference on Tuesday in Las Vegas, Jon Rahm spoke about not competing at the WM Phoenix Open this week. He said it was difficult to be home and not be able to defend the titles at the Sentry and the American Express. He added:

"I've explained so many times how important Torrey is for me. And driving by Phoenix as often as I had to and knowing that I wasn't going to play there, it's definitely emotional. That's one of the things that I'm going to miss."

"I'm hoping that in the near future I can be back playing some of those events. I would certainly love to go back and play some of them."

Jon Rahm's statement received a mixed response from the fans online. Many believed that he had already made his choice despite knowing the consequences, and hence there was no reason to regret it. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Buyer's remorse?"

"You made your choice, Johnny Rahm. Go play 54 hole, shotgun start, team golf. Have fun counting your money and playing on the big stage of CW."

"I just don’t understand why guys keep saying this after they join a league that clearly doesn’t allow them to play both, then act somewhat surprised and say they hope it changes. If they didn’t want to miss the events, don’t leave, otherwise shut up no one cares"

"It’s emotional until he reopens his email with a photo of the custom yacht being built for his family."

"Was Rahm a silver spoon kid? If not, then why wasn’t PGAT money plus endorsements not good enough?"

"I don’t blame the non-US players. They’ve had to ride the coattails of the PGA Tour forever. I just believe it’s vey unpatriotic for the US players. JMO"

"Was it 500 million times difficult??"

"‘I just get emotional when I think about missing out on so many opportunities to grow the game at these PGAT events!’"

"I bet the money is better. Right Jon"

"You made your choice"

"Oh boo hoo, we all feel horrible for you"

"You ain’t coming back - can’t take the cash and also get the legacy tournaments - 5 year wait baby"

"You knew what you were doing, Jon. I’m sure it’s hard because it’s different but it’s the bed you made when you signed onto LIV. Can’t have it both ways."

How has Jon Rahm performed at the WM Phoenix Open?

Jon Rahm has competed eight times at the WM Phoenix Open and has made five top-ten finishes. His best result came last year when he finished solo third at 14-under, five strokes back.