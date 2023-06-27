“Bye bye LIV beer league” – Fans react to the ‘framework agreement’ between PGA Tour and PIF leaked online

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan recently announced a merger with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series in May, which drew criticism for a variety of reasons.

People opposed the LIV series and chastised the players who defected from their home series to compete for money in the Saudi-funded series. Nonetheless, the year-long dispute appears to have ended with the signing of an agreement between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and LIV Golf.

The structure of the agreement was disclosed on social media on Monday, June 26. The six-page framework explains a lot about PIF's investment in the development of a new commercial company.

The agreement also says that LIV Golf's future will be determined by the new entity, which will work under the leadership of Jay Monahan and PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan

NUCLR Golf recently shared the news on its Twitter account, in the comments of which fans discussed the LIV Golf.

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF JUST IN: The PGA TOUR - PIF framework agreement that flipped professional golf on its head has been obtained by



— The deal is 6 pages in length

— Future of LIV Golf remains uncertain… JUST IN: The PGA TOUR - PIF framework agreement that flipped professional golf on its head has been obtained by @TheAthletic with the senate subcommittee hearing looming. We’ve summarized the key points :— The deal is 6 pages in length— Future of LIV Golf remains uncertain… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🚨JUST IN: The PGA TOUR - PIF framework agreement that flipped professional golf on its head has been obtained by @TheAthletic with the senate subcommittee hearing looming. We’ve summarized the key points : — The deal is 6 pages in length— Future of LIV Golf remains uncertain… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/3u1ykbd2fi

One user commented:

"Bye bye LIV beer league"

Here are some other reactions:

roykent @MisterA37975691 @NUCLRGOLF @TheAthletic Sounds like the PGA tour hierarchy cut a deal for themselves @NUCLRGOLF @TheAthletic Sounds like the PGA tour hierarchy cut a deal for themselves

Steve Magz @StevieMagz @NUCLRGOLF @TheAthletic Bye bye liv, back to the tour where they. Belong, no one cares about liv format @NUCLRGOLF @TheAthletic Bye bye liv, back to the tour where they. Belong, no one cares about liv format

Robbie @northgator15 @NUCLRGOLF @TheAthletic LIV has great players, hall of fame level. However, no one cares for LIV because of its ridiculous 54-hole shotgun team format. Failed in the CW & now resorting to YouTube subscriptions. LIV never had a chance. No one can even name 2 team names in LIV or what team DJ was on. @NUCLRGOLF @TheAthletic LIV has great players, hall of fame level. However, no one cares for LIV because of its ridiculous 54-hole shotgun team format. Failed in the CW & now resorting to YouTube subscriptions. LIV never had a chance. No one can even name 2 team names in LIV or what team DJ was on.

People also mentioned LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, whose name was missing from the framework agreement.

"I don’t see @SharkGregNorman mentioned anywhere. Nice"

Phil Parker @Pmp2040 @NUCLRGOLF @TheAthletic Don’t see much of that one guy….oh yeah Greg Norman’s name in this summary, thought he was a pivotal person in this LIV thing! @NUCLRGOLF @TheAthletic Don’t see much of that one guy….oh yeah Greg Norman’s name in this summary, thought he was a pivotal person in this LIV thing!

It is pertinent to note that Norman was unaware of the deal between the PIF and PGA Tour.

"Our 2024 schedule is nearing completion"- Greg Norman on LIV Golf next season

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman remained tight-lipped since the merger between the PIF and PGA Tour was made public. However, the merger ignites questions about the future of the tumultuous series.

Norman recently assured his teammates about the future of LIV Golf in an email that was obtained by The Washington Post.

In the mail, LIV Golf CEO wrote about the 2024 season of the series, saying:

"As we look ahead to the second half of this season and into 2024, especially with legal disputes behind us, I could not be more optimistic about the opportunities ahead... Our 2024 schedule is nearing completion, which will feature world-class venues both familiar and new, continuing to bring out the very best in our players."

Meanwhile, the LIV Golf is heading for its next event in London. The tournament is scheduled to take place from July 7-9 in England

Poll : 0 votes