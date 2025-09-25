Byeong Hun An draws parallel between tennis and golf after President Donald Trump commits to Ryder Cup round 1

Byeong Hun An mentioned the US Open tennis in his post on X after President Donald Trump committed to attending the first round of the Ryder Cup. This Friday, September 26, the US team and the European team will tee off for the biennial tournament at Bethpage Black Course in New York.

For the tournament's first-day matchups, USA President Donald Trump, who is widely known for his love for the game of golf, will be among the attendees. As reported by Golf.com, there will be enhanced security for him.

The media outlets shared the news about President Trump on X, which was later reshared by Byeong Hun An on his social media handle. He wrote:

"US Open Tennis final 🤝 1st rd at Ryder cup"

Notably, earlier this month, Donald Trump attended the US Open men's tennis final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. The Ryder Cup features the US and European teams in three-day fourball, foursome, and singles-format matchups. It's a biennial tournament that takes place at alternating venues between the USA and Europe.

The last edition was held in Italy, where the European team registered a win. In 2025, it will return to US soil. Interestingly, the US team has had impressive stats playing on home soil, and it will be interesting to see if they will maintain their streak. They have not lost the tournament on home soil in the last five editions.

Before this, the Ryder Cup was held in the USA in 2021 at Whistling Straits, and the US team was dominant, winning 19-9. Before that, they defeated Europe in 2016 in Minnesota.

Byeong Hun An opens up about European team advertisement for Ryder Cup

Earlier this week, the Ryder Cup Europe shared a short video of their previous players. They opened up about the stats of players winning on foreign soil in the caption of the post. They wrote:

"Only 37 players have won away from home. Time we added to that? Our Time. Our Place."

Byeong Hun An reacted to it by resharing it on his X account along with the caption:

"European tour always create some great contents. 👏👏"

Meanwhile, on the greens, Byeong Hun An has struggled with his game this season on the PGA Tour. He struggled to make it to the season-ending playoffs. He started the season with a T32 finish at the Sentry, but then struggled to make the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Hun An recorded some impressive finishes in the mid-season, including a T8 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, a T21 at the Masters, a T38 at the RBC Heritage, and a T34 at the Truist Championship. He was tied for sixth at the RBC Canadian Open.

