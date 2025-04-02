Byeong Hun An forced to buy Masters tickets for fans as his ‘April Fools joke’ go sideways

Byeong Hun An played a little Masters April Fools' joke on his fans on social media. However, he eventually kept his word and gave away a couple of tickets to them.

Byeong Hun An is a two-time winner on the DP World Tour and also plays regularly on the PGA Tour. On Tuesday, April 1, he announced that he would give away two Masters tickets to lucky winners.

"I have two weekly tickets left for the Masters. Like this tweet and comment your favorite golfer. I’ll announce two winners in exactly an hour from now. Good luck," he wrote on X.

A little later, the South Korean golfer revealed that it was a prank.

"First of all, any replies besides Ben An is wrong," he wrote. "Second, This was supposed to be an April fools joke… BUT I would like to arrange two Wednesday tickets to @WoodyBishop and his son maverick (shoot me a dm your info please) Instead of tix @CLARS24 and @DannyD3493 will get the official Masters souvenirs," he wrote.

Is Byeong Hun An qualified for the Masters 2025?

Byeong Hun An qualified for the 2025 Masters and is set to make his sixth start at Augusta National. He has made just two cuts here, with last year's T16 finish being his best result.

Speaking of recent form, Byeong Hun An has had some great results since 2024. He made it to the Olympics and the Presidents Cup teams and also qualified for his maiden Tour Championship start.

Last year, Byeong Hun An made 18 cuts and registered five top-10 finishes, including a runner-up finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He also claimed the DP World Tour's Genesis Championship in South Korea, ending his nine-year title drought.

This season, Ben An has made nine starts and missed three cuts. His T8 finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational remains his lone top-10 result in 2025.

Here's a look at Ben An's performance this season so far:

The Sentry: T32 (70, 70, 69, 67)

T32 (70, 70, 69, 67) Sony Open in Hawaii: CUT (72, 66)

CUT (72, 66) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T22 (71, 69, 72, 66)

T22 (71, 69, 72, 66) WM Phoenix Open: 73 (68, 70, 76, 72)

73 (68, 70, 76, 72) The Genesis Invitational: CUT (75, 79)

CUT (75, 79) Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: CUT (69, 73)

CUT (69, 73) Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T8 (76, 69, 70, 68)

T8 (76, 69, 70, 68) The Players Championship: T52 (73, 69, 76, 72)

T52 (73, 69, 76, 72) Valspar Championship: T16 (70, 67, 72, 71)

