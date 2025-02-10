Byeong Hun An shares his unfiltered verdict on Kansas City Chief’s thumping defeat against Philadelphia Eagles

Byeong Hun An wrote that the Buffalo Bills would have been a much better opponent against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX after the Kansas City Chiefs' dismal performance.

Super Bowl LIX took place on Sunday, February 9, between the Philadelphia Eagles and the two-time defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. However, the Chiefs hardly played like back-to-back reigning champions, as the Eagles completely dominated them, posting a 40-22 win.

Following the Chiefs' disappointing Super Bowl LIX result, Byeong Hun An took to X to share his thoughts on the event.

"Bills - Eagles would have been a better SuperBowl," he wrote.

The South Korean golfer was also not happy with the level of play at the Super Bowl and openly expressed it on social media.

"That was not so entertaining Super Bowl 🤷‍♂️," he wrote in another post.

For the uninitiated, the Buffalo Bills played incredibly well in 2024, registering 13 wins and just four defeats to reach the final of the AFC Championship. However, they suffered a heartbreaking 32-29 defeat against the Chiefs in the finale.

As for the Eagles, they claimed their second Super Bowl win and their first since Super Bowl LII in 2017.

When did Byeong Hun An last compete at?

Byeong Hun An looks on from the second hole during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 - Round One (Image Source: Getty)

Byeong Hun An was in action this week at the WM Phoenix Open 2025, where he finished 73rd after aggregating 2-over. He started well, shooting a 68 in the opening round, but his form dropped in the remaining rounds as he carded 70, 76, and 72, respectively.

Hun An finished 26 strokes behind Thomas Detry, who carded 66, 64, 65, and 65 to win the WM Phoenix Open 2025. He defeated Michael Kim and Daniel Berger by a whopping seven strokes to register his first win on the PGA Tour.

Speaking of Byeong Hun An, he has played four events this season and has missed one cut. He is yet to secure a top-10 finish, with T22 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am being his best result so far.

Here's a look at Hun An's performance so far this season:

The Sentry: T32, -16 (Rounds: 70, 70, 69, 67)

Sony Open in Hawaii: CUT, -2 (Rounds: 72, 66)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T22, -10 (Rounds: 71, 69, 72, 66)

WM Phoenix Open: 73, +2 (Rounds: 68, 70, 76, 72)

