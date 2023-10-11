Byeong Hun An suspended by PGA Tour for 3 months for breaking anti-doping policy

Byeong Hun An has been suspended by the PGA Tour for violating the Anti-Doping Policy. He will be out of the leading American Tour until December 1, 2023, as his suspension has started from August 31, 2023.

As per the World Anti-Doping Agency, the South Korean golfer tested positive for a prohibited substance. As per the PGA Tour's official website, he had taken a cough medicine that he bought from his native town in Korea. He has cooperated with the Tour and gracefully accepted the punishment.

NUCLR GOLF shared a post on X (formerly Twiter), which was a re-post of the PGA Tour Communications sharing the news about Byeong Hun An:

How has Byeong Hun An played in the 2022-23 season on the PGA Tour?

The 32-year-old South Korean golfer had 31 starts in the 2022-23 season. He missed the cut on six occasions and finished 12 times inside the top 25. He has registered four top 10 finishes and also had a runner-up finish at the Wyndham Championship.

Byeong Hun An started off his season on the tour at the 2022 Fortinet Championship. He finished at a competitive fourth spot on the leaderboard. Later on, he had a T17 finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

He had a magnificent outing at the Valero Texas Open where he finished tied for sixth on the leaderboard and earned $300,375. Then, he had a steller show at the Genesis Scottish Open where he finished tied for third on the leaderboard.

Below are the results of Byeong Hun An in the 2022-23 season on the PGA Tour season:

Fortinet Championship - T4 ($360,000)

Sanderson Farms Championship - Missed Cut

Shriners Children's Open - T44 ($23,000)

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina - T62 ($20,055)

Butterfield Bermuda Championship - T17 ($89,375)

World Wide Technology Championship - Missed Cut

Cadence Bank Houston Open - T53 ($20,118)

The RSM Classic - Missed Cut

Sony Open in Hawaii - T12 ($138,908)

The American Express - T41 ($26,924)

Farmers Insurance Open - T62 ($18,879)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - T37 ($41,850)

The Honda Classic - Withdrawn

THE PLAYERS Championship - T35 ($114,167)

Valspar Championship - T45 ($21,519)

Valero Texas Open - T6 ($300,375)

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - T13

Mexico Open - T33 ($41,067)

Wells Fargo Championship - Missed Cut

AT&T Byron Nelson - T14 ($163,875)

Charles Schwab Challenge - T21 $82,324)

The Memorial Tournament - T24 $163,000)

Travelers Championship - Missed Cut

Rocket Mortgage Classic - Missed Cut

John Deere Classic - T51 ($18,081)

Genesis Scottish Open - T3 ($468,450)

The Open - T23 ($121,500)

Wyndham Championship - T2 ($676,400)

FedEx St. Jude Championship - T37 ($88,000)

BMW Championship - 43 ($88,000)

Byeong Hun An has earned a whopping sum of $3,231,760 playing on the PGA Tour in the 2022-23 season.