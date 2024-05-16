Caddies believe PGA Championship scores could hit the -20 mark according to golf reporter

The second Major of the year, the 2024 PGA Championship will tee off at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky in less than 12 hours. The Club is par 71 course and is 7,609 yards.

LIV Golfer and World No. 39 Brooks Koepka won the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club. He carded 72, 66, 66, and 67 in the four rounds with an overall score of 9 under par.

In the last 3 PGA Championships from 2021 to 23, the scores have been closer to 10 under par. In 2022, Justin Thomas won at 5 under par and in 2021, Phil Mickelson won at 6 under par.

However, as per Golf Reporter John Wood of Golf Channel, caddies he has spoken to expect a winning score around 20 under par. So, golf enthusiasts and fans can expect lower scores at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla.

The defending champion Brooks Koepka holds the lowest score at the PGA Championship. In 2018, Koepka scored 264 (69, 63, 66, 66) with 16 under par at Bellerive CC.

2018, Brooks Koepka: 264 (-16)

2001, David Toms: 265 (-15)

2001, Phil Mickelson: 266 (-14)

2016, Jimmy Walker: 266 (-14)

2018, Tiger Woods: 266 (-14)

David Toms and Phil Mickelson registered their lowest scores at the Atlanta Athletic Club in Johns Creek, Georgia. Jimmy Walker did it at Baltusrol Golf Club.

PGA Championship scores in the last six decades

The lowest 18-hole score in PGA Championship history is 63 by Bruce Crampton in 1975. Brooks Koepka holds the record for the lowest 36-hole score, registering 128 (63, 65) with 12 under par. David Toms set the record for the lowest 54-hole score registering 196 with 14 under par.

Let's take a look at the scores after 72 holes at the PGA Championship in the last five decades:

2023, Brooks Koepka: 271 (-9)

2022, Justin Thomas: 275 (-5)

2021, Phil Mickelson: 282 (-6)

2020, Collin Morikawa: 267 (-13)

2019, Brooks Koepka: 272 (-8)

2018, Brooks Koepka: 264 (-16)

2017, Justin Thomas: 276 (-8)

2016, Jimmy Walker: 266 (-14)

2015, Jason Day: 268 (-20)

2014, Rory McIlroy: 268 (-16)

2013, Jason Dufner: 270 (-10)

2012, Rory McIlroy: 275 (-13)

2011, Keegan Bradley: 272 (-8)

2010, Martin Kaymer: 277 (-11)

2009, Yang Yong-eun: 280 (-8)

2008, Pádraig Harrington: 277 (-3)

2007, Tiger Woods: 272 (-8)

2006, Tiger Woods: 270 (-18)

2005, Phil Mickelson: 276 (-4)

2004, Vijay Singh: 280 (-8)

2003, Shaun Micheel: 276 (-4)

2002, Rich Beem: 278 (-10)

2001, David Toms: 265 (-15)

2000, Tiger Woods: 270 (-18)

1999, Tiger Woods: 277 (-11)

1998, Vijay Singh: 271 (-9)

1997, Davis Love III: 269 (-11)

1996, Mark Brooks: 277 (-11)

1995, Steve Elkington: 267 (-17)

1994, Nick Price: 269 (-11)

1993, Paul Azinger: 272 (-12)

1992, Nick Price: 278 (-6)

1991, John Daly: 276 (-12)

1990, Wayne Grady: 282 (-6)

1989, Payne Stewart: 276 (-12)

1988, Jeff Sluman: 272 (-12)

1987, Larry Nelson: 287 (-1)

1986, Bob Tway: 276 (-8)

1985, Hubert Green: 278 (-6)

1984, Lee Trevino: 273 (-15)

1983, Hal Sutton: 274 (-10)

1982, Raymond Floyd: 272 (-8)

1981, Larry Nelson: 273 (-7)

1980, Jack Nicklaus: 274 (-6)

1979, David Graham: 272 (-8)

1978, John Mahaffey: 276 (-8)

1977, Lanny Wadkins: 282 (-6)

1976, Dave Stockton: 281 (+1)

1975, Jack Nicklaus: 276 (-4)

1974, Lee Trevino: 276 (-4)

1973, Jack Nicklaus: 277 (-7)

1972, Gary Player: 281 (+1)

1971, Jack Nicklaus: 281 (-7)

1970, Dave Stockton: 279 (-1)

1969, Raymond Floyd: 276 (-8)

1968, Julius Boros: 281 (+1)

1967, Don January: 281 (-7)

1966, Al Geiberger: 280 (E)

1965, Dave Marr: 280 (-4)

1964, Bobby Nichols: 271 (-9)

1963, Jack Nicklaus: 279 (-5)

1962, Gary Player: 278 (-2)

1961, Jerry Barber: 277 (-3)

1960, Jay Hebert: 281 (+1)

1959, Bob Rosburg: 277 (-3)

1958, Dow Finsterwald: 276 (-4)