The Ryder Cup is off to an exhilarating start with intense action during the first two days. Team Europe have an upper hand currently as they lead with a comfortable five-point advantage. However, Team USA has tried to fight back as there's everything to play for on the final day.

Amid all the drama and action, caddy Joe LaCava got into a verbal battle with Irish golfer Rory Mcllroy resultig in a massive conversation on social media. Reportedly, LaCava started to taunt Mcllroy after Team USA was victorious in the fourballs event.

Joe LaCava works as a caddie for Patrick Cantlay and has been under massive scrutiny since his heated debate with Rory Mcllroy. In the end, caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay held the Irish golfer back as the situation became even more tense.

Twitter had a field day when the video was published, and many started to give their unique reactions. Some called out Rory Mcllroy for being a sore loser. However, one commenter (@nicklynk) stood out where the user said that caddies should stay in their lane. The commenter also believed that golfers taunting each other was fine.

Furthermore, there was an intense debate on Twitter over who was right during the verbal battle after the secnd day of the Ryder Cup.

Shane Lowry intervened to stop the verbal battle between Rory Mcllroy and caddie Joe LaClava during the Ryder Cup

The dispute between Rory Mcllroy and Joe LaCava started during the Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone when the Irish Golfer was on the 18th hole and Joe LaClava was reportedly taunting him.

However, the situation unfolded in the parking lot where both of them were going head to head against each other. Fortunately, Shane Lowry intervened and assisted Mcllroy to his car. Allegedly, the former No.1 ranked golfer lashed out without any provocation.

Many believe that the confrontation could have been avoided easily, and it got aggravated due to the waving of a hat. Europe captain Luke Donald also spoke about the outburst and believes Rory Mcllroy politely asked Joe LaCava to move aside from his line of vision. However, the caddie didn't move, and Rory was upset about it.

The Ryder Cup has offerend loads of drama in its first two days, and the final day still remains. Currently, Team Europe is in a commanding lead and needs just four points to take back the trophy from the defending champions.