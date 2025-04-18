Caitlin Clark has a four-word reaction to Rory McIlroy's emotional message after the Masters win

Caitlin Clark recently showered praise on Rory McIlroy's emotional message after his Masters 2025 win. Her comments came after the ace golfer shared a journey video of his historic win at Augusta National.
On Sunday, April 13, Rory McIlroy posted a thrilling win against Justin Rose to claim the Masters 2025 title. This was his first major win in nearly eleven years, with which he completed his career Grand Slam.
On Thursday, April 17, the 35-year-old golfer shared the video of his journey at Augusta National over the years.
"Never give up on your dreams. Keep coming back. Keep working hard," he wrote in caption.
Clark reposted the clip and wrote,
"This is incredible. Chills," she wrote.
Rory McIlroy is only the sixth player in professional golf history to complete the career Grand Slam. He is the first golfer since Tiger Woods to achieve the historic feat. Here are the six players who have completed the Grand Slam:
- Gene Sarazen: 1922 US Open, 1922 PGA Championship, 1932 Open, 1935 Masters
- Ben Hogan: 1946 PGA Championship, 1948 US Open, 1951 Masters, 1953 Open
- Gary Player: 1959 Open, 1961 Masters, 1962 PGA Championship, 1965 US Open
- Jack Nicklaus: 1962 U.S. Open, 1963 Masters, 1963 PGA Championship, 1966 Open
- Tiger Woods: 1997 Masters, 1999 PGA Championship, 2000 US Open, 2000 Open
- Rory McIlroy: 2011 US Open, 2012 PGA Championship, 2014 Open, 2025 Masters
How much money did Rory McIlroy win for the Masters Tournament?
Here's a look at the payout for the Masters 2025:
- 1st. Rory McIlroy: $4.2 million
- 2nd. Justin Rose: $2.268 million
- 3rd. Patrick Reed: $1.428 million
- 4th. Scottie Scheffler: $1.008 million
- T5. Sungjae Im: $798,000
- T5 -Bryson DeChambeau: $798,000
- 7th. Ludvig Aberg: $703,500
- T8. Jason Day $588,000
- T8. Corey Conners $588,000
- T8. Xander Schauffele $588,000
- T8. Zach Johnson $588,000
- T12. Harris English $462,000
- T12. Max Homa $462,000
- T14. Bubba Watson $336,000
- T14. Jon Rahm $336,000
- T14. Jordan Spieth $336,000
- T14. Tyrrell Hatton $336,000
- T14. Matt McCarty $336,000
- T14. Tom Hoge $336,000
- T14. Collin Morikawa $336,000
- T21. Hideki Matsuyama $210,000
- T21. Davis Riley $210,000
- T21. Tommy Fleetwood $210,000
- T21. Daniel Berger $210,000
- T21. Byeong Hun An $210,000
- T21. Viktor Hovland $210,000
- T27. Aaron Rai $158,500
- T27. Michael Kim $158,500
- T29. Sahith Theegala $142,800
- T29. Denny McCarthy $142,800
- T29. Joaquin Niemann $142,800
- T32. Brian Campbell $118,860
- T32. Maverick McNealy $118,860
- T32. Rasmus Hojgaard $118,860
- T32. Max Greyserman $118,860
- T36. Justin Thomas $118,860
- T36. Brian Harman $96,600
- T36. Patrick Cantlay $96,600
- T36. Charl Schwartzel $96,600
- T40. Matt Fitzpatrick $96,600
- T40. Nick Taylor $84,000
- T42. Akshay Bhatia $84,000
- T42. Danny Willett $77,700
- T42. J.T. Poston $77,700
- T42. Shane Lowry $77,700
- T46. Wyndham Clark $59,535
- T46. Sam Burns $59,535
- T46. Davis Thompson $59,535
- 49. Min Woo Lee $59,535
- 50. J.J. Spaun $52,920
- 51. Nico Echavarria $51,660
- T52. Stephan Jaeger $51,660
- T52. Tom Kim $51,660