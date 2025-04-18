Caitlin Clark has a four-word reaction to Rory McIlroy's emotional message after the Masters win

Caitlin Clark recently showered praise on Rory McIlroy's emotional message after his Masters 2025 win. Her comments came after the ace golfer shared a journey video of his historic win at Augusta National.

On Sunday, April 13, Rory McIlroy posted a thrilling win against Justin Rose to claim the Masters 2025 title. This was his first major win in nearly eleven years, with which he completed his career Grand Slam.

On Thursday, April 17, the 35-year-old golfer shared the video of his journey at Augusta National over the years.

"Never give up on your dreams. Keep coming back. Keep working hard," he wrote in caption.

Clark reposted the clip and wrote,

"This is incredible. Chills," she wrote.

Rory McIlroy is only the sixth player in professional golf history to complete the career Grand Slam. He is the first golfer since Tiger Woods to achieve the historic feat. Here are the six players who have completed the Grand Slam:

Gene Sarazen: 1922 US Open, 1922 PGA Championship, 1932 Open, 1935 Masters

1922 US Open, 1922 PGA Championship, 1932 Open, 1935 Masters Ben Hogan: 1946 PGA Championship, 1948 US Open, 1951 Masters, 1953 Open

1946 PGA Championship, 1948 US Open, 1951 Masters, 1953 Open Gary Player: 1959 Open, 1961 Masters, 1962 PGA Championship, 1965 US Open

1959 Open, 1961 Masters, 1962 PGA Championship, 1965 US Open Jack Nicklaus: 1962 U.S. Open, 1963 Masters, 1963 PGA Championship, 1966 Open

1962 U.S. Open, 1963 Masters, 1963 PGA Championship, 1966 Open Tiger Woods: 1997 Masters, 1999 PGA Championship, 2000 US Open, 2000 Open

1997 Masters, 1999 PGA Championship, 2000 US Open, 2000 Open Rory McIlroy: 2011 US Open, 2012 PGA Championship, 2014 Open, 2025 Masters

How much money did Rory McIlroy win for the Masters Tournament?

Here's a look at the payout for the Masters 2025:

1st. Rory McIlroy: $4.2 million

2nd. Justin Rose: $2.268 million

3rd. Patrick Reed: $1.428 million

4th. Scottie Scheffler: $1.008 million

T5. Sungjae Im: $798,000

T5 -Bryson DeChambeau: $798,000

7th. Ludvig Aberg: $703,500

T8. Jason Day $588,000

T8. Corey Conners $588,000

T8. Xander Schauffele $588,000

T8. Zach Johnson $588,000

T12. Harris English $462,000

T12. Max Homa $462,000

T14. Bubba Watson $336,000

T14. Jon Rahm $336,000

T14. Jordan Spieth $336,000

T14. Tyrrell Hatton $336,000

T14. Matt McCarty $336,000

T14. Tom Hoge $336,000

T14. Collin Morikawa $336,000

T21. Hideki Matsuyama $210,000

T21. Davis Riley $210,000

T21. Tommy Fleetwood $210,000

T21. Daniel Berger $210,000

T21. Byeong Hun An $210,000

T21. Viktor Hovland $210,000

T27. Aaron Rai $158,500

T27. Michael Kim $158,500

T29. Sahith Theegala $142,800

T29. Denny McCarthy $142,800

T29. Joaquin Niemann $142,800

T32. Brian Campbell $118,860

T32. Maverick McNealy $118,860

T32. Rasmus Hojgaard $118,860

T32. Max Greyserman $118,860

T36. Justin Thomas $118,860

T36. Brian Harman $96,600

T36. Patrick Cantlay $96,600

T36. Charl Schwartzel $96,600

T40. Matt Fitzpatrick $96,600

T40. Nick Taylor $84,000

T42. Akshay Bhatia $84,000

T42. Danny Willett $77,700

T42. J.T. Poston $77,700

T42. Shane Lowry $77,700

T46. Wyndham Clark $59,535

T46. Sam Burns $59,535

T46. Davis Thompson $59,535

49. Min Woo Lee $59,535

50. J.J. Spaun $52,920

51. Nico Echavarria $51,660

T52. Stephan Jaeger $51,660

T52. Tom Kim $51,660

