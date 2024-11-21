Caitlin Clark’s custom wedges at the 2024 RSM Classic: All you need to know

Caitlin Clark used her new custom wedges at the RSM Classic Pro-Am. The pro-am event took place on Wednesday, a day before the main tournament starts. Clark was one of the celebrity guests at the final FedEx Cup fall season tournament's pro-am.

Clark was joined by seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady and both flaunted their exclusive golf bags. Clark’s bag contained a Callaway Paradym X driver, Paradym X 3-wood, Paradym X 3- and 4-hybrids, as well as Paradym X irons (5-PW, AW), a Jaws Raw wedge (54 degrees) and an Odyssey Ai-One Double Wide putter. Of all her equipment, the one that caught the eye was the Ping S159 with black-and-gold wedges.

The Ping wedges in midnight black had her Iowa Hawkeye jersey, No. 22, stamped on them. They also featured gold highlights, and the whole design connected with her time playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Besides the RSM Classic Pro-Am, Clark played at the 2024 John Deere Classic earlier this year and she expressed how much she loved golf. Clark said (via ESPN),

“It's just unique and special; I haven't had many opportunities to play a different sport, and at a PGA Tour event…I'm a big fan of golf. I love to play and be around it. Every Sunday I usually have the TV on and I'm watching.”

Caitlin Clark also played at The Annika Pro-Am this month. Before the LPGA tournament, Clark won the Rookie of the Year award.

Meanwhile, Brady’s bag also had an impressive equipment collection, including Vokey SM9 wedges, T100 mid-to-short irons (PW-5-iron), T200 long irons (4- and 2-irons), a TSR3 9-degree with Ventus Black 7x shaft, and a TaylorMade Ghost Manta putter.

Caitlin Clark talks about her love for golf

Before playing in The Annika Pro-am event, Caitlin Clark spoke about her love of golf. The WNBA star said that "sports unites people."

The LPGA shared Clark's words on X (formerly Twitter):

“The thing I would say is I feel sports unites people. That's what this feels like, too. It's bringing people together where they can find joy in something. I think that's what so beautiful about sports and what I really love about it and what I loved about it my whole life.”

Clark also said before The Annika pro-am(via ESPN),

"I've tried to take as much time as I can to practice, but there is only so much hope. You just cross your fingers, pray. I've practiced a little bit and I just had the quote about becoming a professional golfer. Everybody thought I was serious. I was not serious. I love it. I love being outside and making it competitive with my friends.

"I'm strong, and I can hit it. It just usually doesn't go straight. I mean sometimes it goes straight, but it depends. You just step up there and hope for the best... I just don't want to hit anyone with a golf ball.”

Caitlin Clark has a handicap of 16 and teamed up with Nelly Korda for The Annika Pro-Am.

