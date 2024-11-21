"Caitlin Clark is working on her golf" – $6m-worth PGA Tour star jokingly calls out Clark while working on his '3 footers' 

PGA Tour player Collin Morikawa humorously called out WNBA player Caitlin Clark on his Instagram stories. The post referenced Clark's newfound interest in golf combining golf and basketball banter.

In the post, Morikawa, who has a net worth of $6 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), reposted a clip of him playing basketball at a court in Las Vegas, Nevada from an Instagram user named Kirk Brown. Brown captioned the post:

"@collin_morikawa doesn't miss! Just like a 3-footer!" referencing the 3-foot putts in golf.

Reposting the story, Morikawa wrote:

"@caitlinclark22 is working on her golf game, I'm working on my 3's."

Morikawa here jokingly compared his basketball abilities to Clark's golf game.

Screenshot of Collin Morikawa's Instagram stories (Image via @collin_morikawa/Instagram)

Before the end of the WNBA season, Caitlin Clark had said that she intented to work on her golf game during the off-season. She has played in two Pro-Am competitions in November. She played in the 2024 Annika Pro-Am last week where she was paired with LPGA World No.1 Nelly Korda and legend Annika Sorenstam.

On Wednesday, Clark made her appearance at the 2024 RSM Classic Pro-Am. She was paired with 12-time PGA Tour winner Zach Johnson. During the event, she was asked about her dream foursome. Clark named Nelly Korda, Stephen Curry, and "any professional golfer" so she could get free lessons.

Zach Johnson says Caitlin Clark has "raised the bar" in women's sports

The Pro-Am event for the 2024 RSM Classic was held on Wednesday, November 20 at the Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia. PGA Tour golfer Zach Johnson, who was paired with Caitlin Clark at the event, praised the WNBA golfer.

Talking about Clark, the two-time major winner Johnson said (via Golfweek):

"She has raised the bar. She's pushed the ceiling. She's done so much for sports, specifically women's basketball, that I think we're just starting to see the tip of it right now. I think there’s more to come. Your talent is given but she'll continue to improve because she works hard."

"You're seeing a woman, an athlete, who does everything right off the court. And so she’s a role model, an icon, and that is a rare breed," he added about Caitlin Clark.

Both Johnson and Clark played alongside each other at the 2023 John Deere Classic too. Recalling their game from a year and a half ago, Johnson said that Clark is a competitor before anything else. He also said that the Indiana Fever player had improved her golf game. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan also praised Clark's love for the game.

