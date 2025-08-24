"Call the doc" - Min Woo Lee tips hat to sister Minjee Lee ahead of CPKC Women's Open Sunday showdown

Min Woo Lee's absence from this week's Tour Championship gave him some free time to support his sister as she makes maves at the 2025 CPKC Women's Open. During the third round of the tournament, she had a moment that resonated closely with the PGA Tour golfer.

On the 18th hole of the Mississauga Golf and Country Club, Minjee Lee had an incredible chip-in to save for par. The awesome shot helped her maintain her shared lead at the 2025 CPKC Women's Open with Brooke Henderson.

Her younger brother, Min Woo Lee, posted a video of her accomplishing the feat on his Instagram page, along with a caption that left fans feeling wholesome yet humorous. Known for his infamous chip-ins on the PGA Tour, the golfer earned himself the nickname of Dr. Chipinski.

This week, Minjee Lee earned the title. The younger Lee wrote (via Instagram @minwoo27lee):

"Call the doc. Go sis. One more round."

Here's a look at the Australian golfer congratulating his sister on a job well done at the 2025 CPKC Women's Open (via Instagram @minwoo27lee):

Min Woo Lee congratulates his sister Minjee Lee on a chip-in (Image via Instagram @minwoo27lee)

Minjee Lee's chip-in to save for par on the final hole of Saturday's round saw her end the day with a stellar 5 under par 66 round. Heading into the final round of the 2025 CPKC Women's Open, she is tied for the lead with Brooke Henderson, who both bear a 54-hole score of 11 under par each.

Min Woo Lee watches closely with hopes of witnessing his sister win her 12th career title on the LPGA Tour.

Min Woo Lee wishes he had his sister's golf game

At 29 years old, Minjee Lee has been an active member of the LPGA Tour since 2015. Her younger brother drew inspiration from watching her win 11 titles on the circuit and is chasing a name for himself on the PGA Tour.

As the Australian brother-sister duo took on Le Golf National last year for the Pair Olympics, Min Woo Lee stated that he wishes he had his sister's "boring" yet perfect golf game.

Here's a look at what the 27-year-old had to say about idolizing his older sister (via PGA Tour):

"We're completely opposite. So, I would like my game to be more like hers. I'll describe her as a robot when she plays golf. She doesn't miss fairways, she doesn't miss greens, and when she putts well, she wins tournaments. So, it's kind of like boring golf, and boring golf is really good. And me, I hit it in the trees and do all that, and she's never seen a tree in her life. So yeah, it's a bit different.”

Minjee Lee has the 13th-best greens in regulation stat of 73.06 percent on the LPGA Tour. She leads the official money list with a whopping $3,303,848 earned.

