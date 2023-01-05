Callaway introduces new drivers for 2023

Callaway has all-new golf gear for their fans. The company introduced brand new drivers at the start of 2023. Their new collection includes Callaway Paradym, Paradym X, and Paradym Triple Diamond Drivers.

The new drivers are the best for golfers looking for more speed and tighter downrange dispersion. The equipment will be available for golfers to buy on February 24.

It is important to note that Callaway's new drivers are forged carbon composites and come with a titanium face.

Callaway Golf @CallawayGolf Our NEW Paradym Driver has arrived Our NEW Paradym Driver has arrived 🔵 https://t.co/cVS6nbgU18

They have a moveable weight, and one can easily adjust the position of the hosel. In addition to all fitters, the drivers come with a 360-carbon chassis and jailbreak, A. I Cup faces.

Callaway drivers comparison chart

Callaway Golf @CallawayGolf The way the Paradym Driver looks in the sun 🤌 The way the Paradym Driver looks in the sun 🤌 https://t.co/4aAgNwwb9W

Paradym

Player type: Engineered for players of all skill levels

Profile: Distance and adjustability

Shaping: Modern shape

Adjustability: Adjustable 15G standing weight

Launch: Mid-high launch

Spin: Low spin

Flight: Neutral flight bias (adjustable)

Head size: 460 cc

Lie Angle: 57°

Loft offerings: 9°, 10.5°, 12°

Paradym X

Player type: Built for a high launch with high MOI

Profile: Distance and forgiveness

Shaping: Stretched back shape

Adjustability: 5G back weight

Launch: High Launch

Spin: Mid-low spin

Flight: Semi-draw flight bias

Head size: 460 cc

Lie angle: 60°

Loft offerings: 9°, 10.5°, 12°

Paradym Triple Diamond

Player type: For players who want to work the ball

Profile: Distance and workability

Shaping: Compact, Tour shape

Adjustability: Interchangeable weighting 14G Back weight, 2G front weight

Launch: Low launch

Spin: Lowest Spin

Flight: Neutral flight bias (workable)

Head size: 450 cc

Lie angle: 57°

Loft offerings: 8°, 9°, 10.5°

Callaway's new irons

Callaway introduced two new irons. The new golf gear comes with a stainless steel face, a speed frame chassis, and dual tungsten weights. Here is a comparison between Paradym and Paradym X irons.

Paradym

Player type: Forged performance with enhanced distance in a player’s shape

Profile: Distance and versatility

AJ Designed Flash Face Cup: Forged 455

Tungsten weighting: Up to 67g

Urethane Microspheres: Yes

Construction: Hollow body with a speedy frame

Offset: Minimal

Sole width: Mid

Head shape: Compact

Model category: Player's distance

7-iron loft: 29°

Handicap range: 4 to 12

Paradym X

Player type: Forged performance with enhanced distance in a more forgiving shape

Profile: Distance & Forgiveness

A.I. Designed Flash Face Cup: Forged 455

Tungsten Weighting: Up to 79 g

Urethane microspheres: Yes

Construction: Hollow-body with speed frame

Offset: Moderate

Sole width: Wide

Head shape: Mid-sized

Model category: Game Improvement

7 Iron-loft: 27.5°

Handicap range: 12+

Callaway 2023 hybrids

Paradym

Players: For golfers who want a mid-sized, wood-shaped hybrid

Profile: Distance and versatility

AI-Designed Flash Face: High-strength 455 face cup

Shaping: Fairway wood-like

Footprint: Mid-sized

Offset: Minimal

Hosel: Adjustable

Launch: High

Flight bias: Neutral

Spin: Mid

Model Category: Low to mid-handicap golfers

Lofts: 18, 21, 24, 27

Paradigm X

Player: For golfers looking for a full-sized, wood-shaped hybrid

Profile: Distance and Forgiveness

AI-Designed Flash Face: High-strength 455 face cup

Shaping: Fairway wood-like

Footprint: Oversized

Offset: Moderate

Hosel: Adjustable

Launch: High

Flight bias: Semi-draw

Spin: Mid

Model Category: Mid to high-handicap golfers

Lofts: 18, 21, 24, 27, 30

