Callaway introduces new drivers for 2023

Callaway has all-new golf gear for their fans. The company introduced brand new drivers at the start of 2023. Their new collection includes Callaway Paradym, Paradym X, and Paradym Triple Diamond Drivers.
The new drivers are the best for golfers looking for more speed and tighter downrange dispersion. The equipment will be available for golfers to buy on February 24.
It is important to note that Callaway's new drivers are forged carbon composites and come with a titanium face.
They have a moveable weight, and one can easily adjust the position of the hosel. In addition to all fitters, the drivers come with a 360-carbon chassis and jailbreak, A. I Cup faces.
Callaway drivers comparison chart
Paradym
- Player type: Engineered for players of all skill levels
- Profile: Distance and adjustability
- Shaping: Modern shape
- Adjustability: Adjustable 15G standing weight
- Launch: Mid-high launch
- Spin: Low spin
- Flight: Neutral flight bias (adjustable)
- Head size: 460 cc
- Lie Angle: 57°
- Loft offerings: 9°, 10.5°, 12°
Paradym X
- Player type: Built for a high launch with high MOI
- Profile: Distance and forgiveness
- Shaping: Stretched back shape
- Adjustability: 5G back weight
- Launch: High Launch
- Spin: Mid-low spin
- Flight: Semi-draw flight bias
- Head size: 460 cc
- Lie angle: 60°
- Loft offerings: 9°, 10.5°, 12°
Paradym Triple Diamond
- Player type: For players who want to work the ball
- Profile: Distance and workability
- Shaping: Compact, Tour shape
- Adjustability: Interchangeable weighting 14G Back weight, 2G front weight
- Launch: Low launch
- Spin: Lowest Spin
- Flight: Neutral flight bias (workable)
- Head size: 450 cc
- Lie angle: 57°
- Loft offerings: 8°, 9°, 10.5°
Callaway's new irons
Callaway introduced two new irons. The new golf gear comes with a stainless steel face, a speed frame chassis, and dual tungsten weights. Here is a comparison between Paradym and Paradym X irons.
Paradym
- Player type: Forged performance with enhanced distance in a player’s shape
- Profile: Distance and versatility
- AJ Designed Flash Face Cup: Forged 455
- Tungsten weighting: Up to 67g
- Urethane Microspheres: Yes
- Construction: Hollow body with a speedy frame
- Offset: Minimal
- Sole width: Mid
- Head shape: Compact
- Model category: Player's distance
- 7-iron loft: 29°
- Handicap range: 4 to 12
Paradym X
- Player type: Forged performance with enhanced distance in a more forgiving shape
- Profile: Distance & Forgiveness
- A.I. Designed Flash Face Cup: Forged 455
- Tungsten Weighting: Up to 79 g
- Urethane microspheres: Yes
- Construction: Hollow-body with speed frame
- Offset: Moderate
- Sole width: Wide
- Head shape: Mid-sized
- Model category: Game Improvement
- 7 Iron-loft: 27.5°
- Handicap range: 12+
Callaway 2023 hybrids
Paradym
- Players: For golfers who want a mid-sized, wood-shaped hybrid
- Profile: Distance and versatility
- AI-Designed Flash Face: High-strength 455 face cup
- Shaping: Fairway wood-like
- Footprint: Mid-sized
- Offset: Minimal
- Hosel: Adjustable
- Launch: High
- Flight bias: Neutral
- Spin: Mid
- Model Category: Low to mid-handicap golfers
- Lofts: 18, 21, 24, 27
Paradigm X
- Player: For golfers looking for a full-sized, wood-shaped hybrid
- Profile: Distance and Forgiveness
- AI-Designed Flash Face: High-strength 455 face cup
- Shaping: Fairway wood-like
- Footprint: Oversized
- Offset: Moderate
- Hosel: Adjustable
- Launch: High
- Flight bias: Semi-draw
- Spin: Mid
- Model Category: Mid to high-handicap golfers
- Lofts: 18, 21, 24, 27, 30