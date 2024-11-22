"Calm down women" - Charles Barkley makes hilarious comment while changing shirts at The Match Superstars

Former NBA player Charles Barkley made a hilarious comment while changing shirts at the The Match: Superstars. Barkley is competing at the 10th edition of the tournament at Breakers West Country Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Eight celebrities are competing at the tournament. On Thursday, two quarterfinal scramble matches were held. Barkley was paired with MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. for the quarterfinal's final round. The duo competed against actor and comedian Bill Murray and NHL legend Wayne Gretzky.

During the tournament, Barkley changed his shirt. Bleacher Report shared the video of the moment which left fans in splits. NUCLR GOLF reposted the video and captioned the post:

"#TARPS OFF — Charles Barkley with a shirt change during #TheMatch Superstars"

In the initial frame of the clip, Charles Barkley jokingly addressed the imaginary swooning crowd and quipped:

"Calm down, women. Hey, come on, women, calm down."

Commentators joined the fun, and one of them teased himself about his physique:

"Your body looks better without a shirt on."

Commentators didn't stop the banter, as one of them remarked:

"When you put the shirt on, I heard the shirt go, 'Oh, shit.'"

Another chimed in and said:

"I've never heard a shirt audibly sigh."

Barkley could be seen enjoying and laughing at the banter. In the second quarterfinal match, actor and producer Mark Wahlberg was paired with Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps. They faced comedian Nate Bargatze and NBA player Blake Griffin.

This is Charles Barkley's second appearance at The Match. In 2020, he competed in the third edition The Match: Champions for Change too. He was paired with Phil Mickelson against Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning at Stone Canyon Golf Club. Mickelson and Barkley won the match with three holes remaining by 4 & 3.

Charles Barkley had his best finish at the 2024 American Century Championship

Charles Barkley plays in golf tournaments regularly. However, he is known for his poor swing and often finishes last at the tournaments. He has himself called his swing as "shi**y."

The NBA player regularly competes in the American Century Championship, an annual celebrity golf tournament held at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Nevada. In 2024, he had his best finish at the tournament, 58th.

According to the Modified Stableford format followed at the tournament, Charles Barkley scored three points in the first round and zero in the second. He scored -4 points in the third and final round. He finished with an aggregate score of -7. The 61-year-old scored four birdies at the tournament.

Barkley's finishes in the prior American Century Championship tournaments are as follows:

2023: 81

2022: T74

2021: T76

2020: 69

2019: 88

2018: 91

