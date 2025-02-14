Cam Smith gets candid about DJs after reporter calls music the ‘DNA of LIV Golf’

The 2025 LIV Golf season began in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, last week. This year's event features three new venues, and popular American producer and DJ Dom Dolla has joined the lineup, alongside Australian DJ FISHER.
Recently, Ripper GC captain, Cam Smith, spoke about the DJs featured in the LIV Golf Tour. Ahead of the LIV Golf Adelaide event in Australia, Smith was part of a press conference. He was asked how important these international music acts were after the reporter mentioned that music is the "DNA of LIV Golf."
Smith responded by asking:
"Have you been to the Fisher concert?"
Smith's question was answered by Marc Leishman, who admitted to attending FISHER's concert. After Leishman's reply, Smith further added:
"No, it is amazing. Like I mentioned before, to have two of the best DJs in the world come to our event and entertain is pretty cool. I actually just met Dom today. He caddied for me in the pro-am. He's a great guy. I've listened to his music for a while now. I can't wait for tomorrow night. I don't know if a shoey is in order during the tournament, but yeah, we'll see how it goes."
The 2025 LIV Golf season will be extremely important for Cam Smith and Ripper GC. Last year, Smith was not able to win a single event in the PIF-backed tournament. His best finish in the entire season came at Hong Kong, where he lost to Abraham Ancer in the playoffs.
A look at the LIV Golf events scheduled in 2025
As mentioned above, the LIV Golf event in Saudi Arabia came to a conclusion last week. However, there are 13 more events to go. Here is a detailed look at every event that's going to take place this year:
Date: Feb 14-16
- Event: LIV Golf Adelaide
- Location: Australia
Date: Mar 7-9
- Event: LIV Golf Hong Kong
- Location: Hong Kong
Date: Mar 14-16
- Event: LIV Golf Singapore
- Location: Singapore
Date: Apr 4-6
- Event: LIV Golf Miami
- Location: United States
Date: Apr 25-27
- Event: LIV Golf Mexico City
- Location: Mexico
Date: May 2-4
- Event: LIV Golf Korea
- Location: South Korea
Date: Jun 6-8
- Event: LIV Golf Washington, D.C.
- Location: United States
Date: Jun 27-29
- Event: LIV Golf Dallas
- Location: United States
Date: Jul 11-13
- Event: LIV Golf Andalucía
- Location: Spain
Date: Jul 25-27
- Event: LIV Golf UK
- Location: United Kingdom
Date: Aug 8-10
- Event: LIV Golf Chicago
- Location: United States
Date: Aug 15-17
- Event: LIV Golf Indianapolis
- Location: United States
Date: Aug 22-24
- Event: LIV Golf Michigan
- Location: United States
Golf fans in Australia can view the upcoming Adelaide event on the Seven Network. American fans, on the other hand, can watch live LIV Golf action on Fox Sports. The event can also be streamed on the LIV Golf app.