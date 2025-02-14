Cam Smith gets candid about DJs after reporter calls music the ‘DNA of LIV Golf’

The 2025 LIV Golf season began in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, last week. This year's event features three new venues, and popular American producer and DJ Dom Dolla has joined the lineup, alongside Australian DJ FISHER.

Recently, Ripper GC captain, Cam Smith, spoke about the DJs featured in the LIV Golf Tour. Ahead of the LIV Golf Adelaide event in Australia, Smith was part of a press conference. He was asked how important these international music acts were after the reporter mentioned that music is the "DNA of LIV Golf."

Smith responded by asking:

"Have you been to the Fisher concert?"

Smith's question was answered by Marc Leishman, who admitted to attending FISHER's concert. After Leishman's reply, Smith further added:

"No, it is amazing. Like I mentioned before, to have two of the best DJs in the world come to our event and entertain is pretty cool. I actually just met Dom today. He caddied for me in the pro-am. He's a great guy. I've listened to his music for a while now. I can't wait for tomorrow night. I don't know if a shoey is in order during the tournament, but yeah, we'll see how it goes."

The 2025 LIV Golf season will be extremely important for Cam Smith and Ripper GC. Last year, Smith was not able to win a single event in the PIF-backed tournament. His best finish in the entire season came at Hong Kong, where he lost to Abraham Ancer in the playoffs.

A look at the LIV Golf events scheduled in 2025

Ripper GC Captain Cam Smith clicked during Day 3 of LIV Adelaide [Image via Getty]

As mentioned above, the LIV Golf event in Saudi Arabia came to a conclusion last week. However, there are 13 more events to go. Here is a detailed look at every event that's going to take place this year:

Date: Feb 14-16

Event: LIV Golf Adelaide

Location: Australia

Date: Mar 7-9

Event: LIV Golf Hong Kong

Location: Hong Kong

Date: Mar 14-16

Event: LIV Golf Singapore

Location: Singapore

Date: Apr 4-6

Event: LIV Golf Miami

Location: United States

Date: Apr 25-27

Event: LIV Golf Mexico City

Location: Mexico

Date: May 2-4

Event: LIV Golf Korea

Location: South Korea

Date: Jun 6-8

Event: LIV Golf Washington, D.C.

Location: United States

Date: Jun 27-29

Event: LIV Golf Dallas

Location: United States

Date: Jul 11-13

Event: LIV Golf Andalucía

Location: Spain

Date: Jul 25-27

Event: LIV Golf UK

Location: United Kingdom

Date: Aug 8-10

Event: LIV Golf Chicago

Location: United States

Date: Aug 15-17

Event: LIV Golf Indianapolis

Location: United States

Date: Aug 22-24

Event: LIV Golf Michigan

Location: United States

Golf fans in Australia can view the upcoming Adelaide event on the Seven Network. American fans, on the other hand, can watch live LIV Golf action on Fox Sports. The event can also be streamed on the LIV Golf app.

