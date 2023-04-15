Cameron Smith was undoubtedly one of the biggest names last year to leave the PGA Tour, and that too after the kind of season he was having. He won the 2022 Players Championship and went on to win the 150th Open a couple of months later, before switching to the Saudi-backed league.

However, joining the PIF-sponsored league came with its own consequences. The LIV-associated players were handed a suspension from PGA Tour events and as a result, Smith couldn't defend his Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. It is one of his favorite courses.

Despite all this, the 29-year-old golfer has no regrets about joining the breakaway league. In fact, he is loving the new schedule and the time off. He was quoted as saying by Fox Sports:

"You know, when we‘re here at the golf course, we’re like shadows, we don’t leave each other’s side, other than playing the golf. I definitely don‘t regret anything that I’ve done. This is unreal out here.”

With LIV, Smith got the opportunity to lead an all-Aussie side, Ripper GC, which comprises Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, and Jediah Morgan.

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman refers to Cameron Smith as 'The best thing that happened to us'

Cameron Smith and Greg Norman during LIV Golf Chicago Invitational

In a recent interview with Fox Sports, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman threw light on how he convinced Cameron Smith to join the breakaway Saudi-backed league.

He told Fox Sports:

“When I started talking to Cam, I didn’t want to push it. These guys have got to find their own way, knowing what is out there. To get from the offer, to signing it, to get to that point, you’ve got to go through a lot. It’s no different to when I signed on as CEO. So when I did the presentation to Cam, I sat back and let it go and I didn’t I push it at all.

"We had a couple of conversations. And then when the time came, he was ready. He found the way, he found the way down that path of the journey he wanted to do. When he came on board. It was like 'Oh my gosh', the best thing that happened to us to be honest with you.”

What's next on the LIV Golf schedule

LIV Golf Invitational - Orlando - Day Three

The fourth event in LIV Golf's schedule is set to take place from April 21 to April 23 at Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, as the league heads to Australia.

LIV Golf Adelaide marks the inaugural tournament in Australia for the Saudi-supported tour and just like past events, this will also be a 54-hole event with no cuts. The competition will involve 48 players separated into 12 teams competing for a $25 million prize money.

While the individual portion will have prize money of $20 million, the top three teams will get a total amount of $5 million divided as per their position.

The event will commence on April 21 and end on April 23. The first two rounds are set to begin at 11:45 AM with a shotgun start, while the final round is slated to start at 11:15 AM.

