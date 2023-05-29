Cam Smith opens strong at LIV Golf DC with a solid 68, gaining momentum for the upcoming US Open

Australian golfer Cam Smith had an incredible start at the LIV Golf DC. He carded a solid 68, which garnered massive support from his fans and experts. He may not have won the tournament, but his game did highlight that the 29-year-old golfer is gaining momentum ahead of the upcoming 2023 US Open.

Since Smith is the defending British Open champion, he managed to receive an invite for his eighth US Open. The Australian will be one of the top LIV golfers to enter the upcoming tournament, which starts on June 15 at Los Angeles Country Club, as one of the favorites.

The LIV Golf Go Twitter handle shared a tweet for Cam Smith's blistering form at the LIV Golf DC. The tweet read:

"Solid 68 from Cam Smith to open at #LIVGolfDC. He’s finding some good form heading in to the @usopengolf and @TheOpen"

Which LIV golfers qualified alongside Cameron Smith for the 2023 US Open?

A total of 11 LIV golfers have qualified for the 2023 US Open which is scheduled to be held at the Los Angeles Golf Club from June 15 to June 18. This list includes the names of six-time major champion Phil Mickelson, 2023 PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka, and 2022 British Open champion Cameron Smith.

Cameron Smith Abraham Ancer Bryson DeChambeau Dustin Johnson Martin Kaymer Brooks Koepka Phil Mickelson Joaquin Niemann Mito Pereira Thomas Pieters Patrick Reed

However, the US Open will have the smallest LIV golfers' participation compared to the other two major tournaments held this year.

Who will be taking the field at the 2023 US Open?

A total of 86 players were earlier eligible for the 2023 US Open. Here are the players eligible for the 2023 US Open championship (as of 22 May):

Abraham Ancer

K.H. Lee

Sam Bennett (a)

Min Woo Lee

Keegan Bradley

Shane Lowry

Hayden Buckley

Hideki Matsuyama

Sam Burns

Denny McCarthy

Patrick Cantlay

Matthew McClean (a)

Ben Carr (a)

Rory McIlroy

Wyndham Clark

Adrian Meronk

Corey Conners

Phil Mickelson

Joel Dahmen

Keith Mitchell

Cameron Davis

Francesco Molinari

Jason Day

Taylor Montgomery

Bryson DeChambeau

Taylor Moore

Weny Ding (a)

Collin Morikawa

Harris English

Joaquin Niemann

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira

Alex Noren

Tony Finau

Mito Pereira

Matt Fitzpatrick

Victor Perez

Tommy Fleetwood

Thomas Pieters

Ryan Fox

J.T. Poston

Rickie Fowler

Aldrich Potgieter (a)

Adam Hadwin

Seamus Power

Brian Harman

Andrew Putnam

Padraig Harrington

Jon Rahm

Tyrrell Hatton

Patrick Reed

Russell Henley

Lucas Herbert

Xander Schauffele

Tom Hoge

Scottie Scheffler

Max Homa

Adam Scott

Billy Horschel

Cameron Smith

Viktor Hovland

Jordan Smith

Mackenzie Hughes

Jordan Spieth

Sungjae Im

Scott Stallings

Dustin Johnson

Sepp Straka

Martin Kaymer

Justin Suh

Si Woo Kim

Adam Svensson

Tom Kim

Nick Taylor

Chris Kirk

Sahith Theegala

Kurt Kitayama

Justin Thomas

Brooks Koepka

Aaron Wise

Matt Kuchar

Gary Woodland

Thriston Lawrence

Cameron Young

However, Will Zalatoris and Tiger Woods have already withdrawn from the tournament due to their respective injuries. The 2022 Mark H. McCormack Medal holder Keita Nakajima became ineligible as he turned pro after competing in the 2022 Zozo Championship.

Poll : 0 votes