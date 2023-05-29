Cam Smith opens strong at LIV Golf DC with a solid 68, gaining momentum for the upcoming US Open

Australian golfer Cam Smith had an incredible start at the LIV Golf DC. He carded a solid 68, which garnered massive support from his fans and experts. He may not have won the tournament, but his game did highlight that the 29-year-old golfer is gaining momentum ahead of the upcoming 2023 US Open.
Since Smith is the defending British Open champion, he managed to receive an invite for his eighth US Open. The Australian will be one of the top LIV golfers to enter the upcoming tournament, which starts on June 15 at Los Angeles Country Club, as one of the favorites.
The LIV Golf Go Twitter handle shared a tweet for Cam Smith's blistering form at the LIV Golf DC. The tweet read:
"Solid 68 from Cam Smith to open at #LIVGolfDC. He’s finding some good form heading in to the @usopengolf and @TheOpen"
Which LIV golfers qualified alongside Cameron Smith for the 2023 US Open?
A total of 11 LIV golfers have qualified for the 2023 US Open which is scheduled to be held at the Los Angeles Golf Club from June 15 to June 18. This list includes the names of six-time major champion Phil Mickelson, 2023 PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka, and 2022 British Open champion Cameron Smith.
- Cameron Smith
- Abraham Ancer
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Dustin Johnson
- Martin Kaymer
- Brooks Koepka
- Phil Mickelson
- Joaquin Niemann
- Mito Pereira
- Thomas Pieters
- Patrick Reed
However, the US Open will have the smallest LIV golfers' participation compared to the other two major tournaments held this year.
Who will be taking the field at the 2023 US Open?
A total of 86 players were earlier eligible for the 2023 US Open. Here are the players eligible for the 2023 US Open championship (as of 22 May):
- Abraham Ancer
- K.H. Lee
- Sam Bennett (a)
- Min Woo Lee
- Keegan Bradley
- Shane Lowry
- Hayden Buckley
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Sam Burns
- Denny McCarthy
- Patrick Cantlay
- Matthew McClean (a)
- Ben Carr (a)
- Rory McIlroy
- Wyndham Clark
- Adrian Meronk
- Corey Conners
- Phil Mickelson
- Joel Dahmen
- Keith Mitchell
- Cameron Davis
- Francesco Molinari
- Jason Day
- Taylor Montgomery
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Taylor Moore
- Weny Ding (a)
- Collin Morikawa
- Harris English
- Joaquin Niemann
- Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
- Alex Noren
- Tony Finau
- Mito Pereira
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Victor Perez
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Thomas Pieters
- Ryan Fox
- J.T. Poston
- Rickie Fowler
- Aldrich Potgieter (a)
- Adam Hadwin
- Seamus Power
- Brian Harman
- Andrew Putnam
- Padraig Harrington
- Jon Rahm
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Patrick Reed
- Russell Henley
- Lucas Herbert
- Xander Schauffele
- Tom Hoge
- Scottie Scheffler
- Max Homa
- Adam Scott
- Billy Horschel
- Cameron Smith
- Viktor Hovland
- Jordan Smith
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Jordan Spieth
- Sungjae Im
- Scott Stallings
- Dustin Johnson
- Sepp Straka
- Martin Kaymer
- Justin Suh
- Si Woo Kim
- Adam Svensson
- Tom Kim
- Nick Taylor
- Chris Kirk
- Sahith Theegala
- Kurt Kitayama
- Justin Thomas
- Brooks Koepka
- Aaron Wise
- Matt Kuchar
- Gary Woodland
- Thriston Lawrence
- Cameron Young
However, Will Zalatoris and Tiger Woods have already withdrawn from the tournament due to their respective injuries. The 2022 Mark H. McCormack Medal holder Keita Nakajima became ineligible as he turned pro after competing in the 2022 Zozo Championship.