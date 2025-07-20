Cam Smith’s reported $140M LIV contract misunderstood, claims golf insider

Golf insider Andrew Kirby opened up about Cam Smith's LIV Golf contract in a recent post on social media. The Australian golfer joined the Saudi league in 2022 after he reportedly signed a $140 million contract with the series.In a recent post on X, Kirby opened up about the &quot;misconceptions about Cam Smith's LIV contract.&quot; He highlighted how the amount has been distributed and wrote:&quot;It was reportedly $140m. Half was equity in Ripper which is currently at an unknown and unrealisable value. So $70 m over 5 years but paid at $14m per year in exchange for playing 14 LIV tournaments for that period anywhere around the world and promoting LIV and Ripper. Adam Scott’s Uniqlo contract is way in excess of $14 m per year so let’s get some perspective.&quot;Had Cam not gone to LIV as Open champion he would have picked up. some huge appearance fees around the world and endorsements. And he was already rich. So it’s not like he chose $ over the soup. kitchen line. Yeah his form is dramatically off after an amazing 22 - that’s a tale as old as golf if you read its history.. Hoping he gets it back,&quot; he added.Cam Smith opened up about his decision to join LIV Golf in a phone interview with Golf Digest in August 2022 and talked about how money has played a role in his decision-making. He said:“[Money] was definitely a factor in making that decision, I won’t ignore that or say that wasn’t a reason. It was obviously a business decision for one and an offer I couldn’t ignore.”Smith further talked about the breakaway series schedule, which could allow him to spend more time with his family. He added:&quot;The biggest thing for me joining is [LIV’s] schedule is really appealing. I’ll be able to spend more time at home in Australia and maybe have an event down there, as well. I haven’t been able to do that, and to get that part of my life back was really appealing,&quot; he added.LIV Golf has 14 tournaments in a season and features a limited field. Aside from the Saudi league event, the eligible LIV golfer can also play in the majors. Cam Smith has played in this week's The Open Championship but struggled with his game.Cam Smith missed the cut at The Open 2025Cam Smith had a tough time at the Royal Portrush playing in The Open Championship this week. He played two rounds of 72 and 78 and missed the cut in the major.Smith had a tough time in the majors this year. Prior to The Open, he missed the cut at the Masters, US Open, and the PGA Championship.However, Cam Smith had a decent season on the LIV Golf. He started on the Saudi league at the Riyadh event and recorded a T25 finish, followed by a 30th at the Adelaide event. Some of his notable finishes on the LIV include a T9 at Miami, T5 in Mexico City, and T7 in Andalucia.