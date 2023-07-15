Cameron Smith battles 'sleepless nights' contemplating LIV Golf switch as he aims to defend his Open Championship title

Like most people living on planet golf, Cameron Smith is preparing for the 2023 Open Championship. It's a special moment for him, not only because he will be defending the biggest title of his career, but also because he will be remembering his transition to LIV Golf.

Smith spoke to The Mirror about his preparation and recalled the events and circumstances from a year ago. He said he spent some "sleepless nights" when he was in the process of deciding his future. This is what he said:

"Yeah, there were a few sleepless nights, worrying what others thought. But you can’t live like that. You have to do things that are right for yourself and your family.”

The Australian added that he informed the PGA Tour board of his intentions before making his final decision about leaving for the LIV Golf circuit. He said:

"I had a new responsibility as Open champion and rang Martin Slumbers [the R&A chief executive] to tell him what I was considering. Martin was a gentleman and told me I’d always be greeted back."

The fierce competitor that he is, Cameron Smith is eager to jump onto the Royal Liverpool Golf Club course to defend his title. He is pleased with the form he has exhibited in recent times and hopes he can maintain that in Hoylake. He said:

"It really hasn't been that long, I think. In Australia at the end of the year was my last win, but it feels like forever, and especially the way I've been playing the last couple months, I've been knocking on the door. It's nice to get one out of the way, and hopefully, it opens the floodgates a little bit."

How has the season been for Cameron Smith?

Cameron Smith at the LIV Golf - London (Image via Getty).

Cameron Smith has participated in all three Major tournaments so far in the 2022-23 season. His best result came in the most recent one, as he finished fourth in the US Open.

In Los Angeles, the 29-year-old played for an excellent 6-under 274. In Rochester, New Jersey, he did well and finished the PGA Championship in T9 with a score of -1.

His most discreet performance at this level was in Augusta last April, where he finished T34 with a 4-over 292. In the Liv Golf circuit season, he has participated in the nine tournaments that have taken place. Once again, his best result is the most recent one, as he won a week ago in London.

In the individual order, he has four more Top 10s and is second in the overall standings of the season after Talor Gooch.

His team, Ripper GC, is eighth in the season, with second place in London as its best record.