Cameron Smith is determined to defend his Open Championship - “I want that thing back so bad”

The Open Championship week marks the fourth and final major of the 2023 season, and Cameron Smith is ready to defend his title. Being held at the Royal Liverpool Club in Hoylake, England, the event features the most talented field of 156 golfers in the world.

Cameron Smith, who now plays on the LIV Golf Series, created quite the buzz when he won the Open Championship last year. He beat Cameron Young and Rory McIlroy to win his first major championship by one stroke.

The Australian had to give back the coveted Claret Jug this week and certainly felt a bit emotional while doing it. However, he is ready to claim his title once again.

He wrote on Twitter:

“I’ve told my mates it’ll be only a week until we’re drinking out of it again… I want that thing back so bad.”

Cameron Smith is back to his competitive best after a slow start to the year. Currently World No. 7, he has focused on the majors, first finishing seventh at the PGA Championship and then fourth at the US Open. Smith now hopes to better his record this year and finish with a win. He said (via Fox Sports):

"That’s kind of been the hardest thing for me towards the start of the year when we started this new feel. It was looking good on the range, hitting lots of balls, doing all the right stuff then getting out on the golf course and really letting it go was the next thing. now it’s feeling better than it’s ever felt."

Cameron Smith prepared to win at Open Championship after getting his 'competitive juices' flowing

Smith had gone on a break before the Open Championship and is now prepared to come in all guns blazing. His time at the LIV Golf Series has allowed him to play just enough to keep his 'competitive juices' going. He explained:

“It was a big break and definitely one I needed but I don’t think I was quite 100 percent for the Masters and I was,s not really disappointed or upset, it was just annoying the way I have played since then and in the majors as well, it’s been really good."

Cameron Smith, however, will have to face off against Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Wyndham Clark - this year's major winner. He also has to keep up with Rory McIlroy, who is coming off a win at the Scottish Open.