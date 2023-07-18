Cameron Smith and other golfers share their reactions to new 17th hole modifications at Royal Liverpool - "That's the right word, drama"

The 17th hole of the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool is catching everyone's eye- quite literally. From defending champion Cameron Smith to World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, everyone is curious about the 17th hole that has undergone modifications and has aptly been named 'Little Eye'.

The Open Championship is being held for the first time at Royal Liverpool since 2014. Since then, major changes have also been made to the par-3 17th hole. The modifications have been a welcome change for most players, who are enjoying the newly changed hole.

Cameron Smith had nothing but praise for the hole at Royal Liverpool. He said via Golf Monthly:

"That's probably the right word, drama. Yeah, it's a tough hole. I don't know if we're going to hit a 7-iron again, but yeah, there's not much room for error up there, and I think it'll be a really exciting finish to an Open Championship for sure. I think it's a great hole."

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is weary of the bunker on the right side of the hole, where landing the ball does not seem to be a good idea. The only way for Scheffler to play the hole is to try and hit a great shot. He said:

"There is not really a high-percentage play. You just have to hit a really good shot and, if you don't, I would say missing it left of the green is a little bit better than right. That bunker is pretty treacherous on the right."

"But as far as that hole goes, I'm just going to try and hit a really good shot, and that's pretty much all you can do."

Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka share opinion on 17th hole at Royal Liverpool

Jon Rahm thinks that the Royal Liverpool hole can only go two ways- a birdie or a disaster.

Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka said that he enjoys the shortness of the hole, which makes it rather interesting to play. He is definitely a fan of short game, rather than hitting long drives.

"I think it's an interesting hole. Depends on the wind. If you get a cross-wind there, it could be pretty interesting. I'm a big believer in the short par-3s, make it difficult."

Matt Fitzpatrick though, had only one thing to say- interesting, and he would like to leave it at that. However, his caddie Billie Foster had a few more words to add, including the word 'monstrosity'.

"Unfortunately I think this Open Championship could be remembered for a calamity that happened. There was nothing wrong with the little par three they had before and they've created a monstrosity in my opinion."

The Royal Liverpool hole has certainly garnered immense reactions from the golfing world.