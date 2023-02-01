Cameron Smith reportedly barred from several golf clubs due to LIV Golf

Last year, we saw many PGA Tour professionals choose the Saudi-backed LIV Golf for various reasons. This has led to a lot of bitterness around players, officials, and even fans.

LIV Golf professionals have been banned from PGA Tour events. Their future at the DP World Tour event depends on the hearing in the UK court, which is scheduled for next Monday.

Cameron Smith is one such player who might have to face a lot of disappointments this year. The Aussie star had a successful 2022 with a win at the Open Championship before winning the Players Championship. However, he shocked everyone by announcing that he was also joining the Saudi-backed circuit.

Rumors around the World No. 4 golfer say he has been barred from several golf clubs and TPC Sawgrass might be one of them. Smith lives near the Par 3 of the club, one of the most coveted golf holes.

A close friend of Smith's said, as per Golfweek, that it is nonsense and there is no truth to that. However, there might be some truth to the TPC considering it is backed by the PGA Tour itself.

As per Golfweek, Smith's team made inquiries to see if he could practice and potentially join the Ponte Vedra Inn and Club, Atlantic Beach Country Club, and Sawgrass Country Club.

However, these clubs have a backlog of applicants and Smith's representatives were informed that he would have to wait like everyone else and wouldn't receive any special treatment because of his celebrity status. There is no evidence that the Tour has influenced these decisions.

LIV Golf professionals to play PIF Saudi International

Amidst all the speculation around LIV's hearing in the UK court next week, most of the Saudi-backed golfers will be playing in the PIF Saudi International, an Asian Tour event.

Cameron Smith, being one of them, will start his 2023 season at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. PIF is the financial backbone of the Saudi-backed circuit and this event can be called an unofficial LIV event since most of the competitors are Saudi circuit professionals.

Smith last played in the Australian Open in December, where he finished 47th. The event will be significant for LIV golfers from a ranking point of view as well considering they have been barred from OWGR points.

The purse of the event is $5 million, which is equal to the ladies' tour making it the only event where there is equal pay. The PIF Saudi International tournament will take place from February 2 to 5 and will feature a field of 126 players.

The Asian Tour event will be covered by the Golf Channel from Thursday, February 2, and will be broadcast for all four days of the tournament.

Here is the schedule (all times ET) of the event:

Round 1 - Thursday

3−5 am

6:30−9:30 am

Round 2 - Friday

3−5 am

6:30−9:30 am

Round 3 - Saturday

4:30−9 am (GC):

Round 4 - Sunday

4:30−9 am

