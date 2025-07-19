  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Cameron Smith
  • Cameron Smith sets forgettable season record after the Open Championship 2025 cut

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jul 19, 2025 01:47 GMT
The 153rd Open - Day One - Source: Getty
Cameron Smith at the Open Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Cameron Smith’s struggles at the majors continued as he missed the cut at the Open Championship 2025. It marked his fifth straight missed cut in the majors after shooting a 7-over 78 in the second round.

On Friday, July 19, Smith entered Royal Portrush in a decent position at 1-over par. However, he never found his rhythm on Day 2, making six bogeys and a double bogey. His only birdie of the day came on the 17th hole, but it wasn’t enough to save him from missing the cut.

With the missed cut at the Open Championship, Smith became the only player to have played all four majors this season and missed the cut in each of them. Overall, it marked his fifth consecutive missed weekend in the majors.

Cameron Smith had won the Open Championship three years ago and didn’t miss a cut for the next two years until last year at Royal Troon. In his last seven majors, he has a cumulative score of +44 over that span.

On the contrary, the 31-year-old Australian has had decent results on LIV Golf as well as in DP World Tour events in Australia. Last year, he finished runner-up at the BMW Australian PGA Championship but hasn’t been able to carry that form into the majors.

Here's a look at Cameron Smith's performance in the majors this season:

  • Masters Tournament: Missed Cut, +5 (71, 78)
  • PGA Championship: Missed Cut, +7 (78, 71)
  • U.S. Open: Missed Cut, +8 (75, 73)
  • The Open: Missed Cut, +8 (72, 78)

Cameron Smith's performance at the Open Championship 2025, Round 2 explored

Here's a look at Cameron Smith's hole-by-hole performance at the Open Championship 2025, Round 2:

Front Nine (OUT)

  • Hole 1, Par 4: 4 (E)
  • Hole 2, Par 5: 6 (+1)
  • Hole 3, Par 3: 3 (+1)
  • Hole 4, Par 4: 4 (+1)
  • Hole 5, Par 4: 5 (+2)
  • Hole 6, Par 3: 5 (+4)
  • Hole 7, Par 5: 5 (+4)
  • Hole 8, Par 4: 4 (+4)
  • Hole 9, Par 4: 5 (+5)
  • OUT: 41
Back Nine (IN)

  • Hole 10, Par 4: 5 (+6)
  • Hole 11, Par 4: 5 (+7)
  • Hole 12, Par 5: 5 (+7)
  • Hole 13, Par 3: 3 (+7)
  • Hole 14, Par 4: 5 (+8)
  • Hole 15, Par 4: 4 (+8)
  • Hole 16, Par 3: 3 (+8)
  • Hole 17, Par 4: 3 (+7)
  • Hole 18, Par 4: 4 (+7)
  • IN: 37

Total: 78 (+7)

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

