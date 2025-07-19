Cameron Smith sets forgettable season record after the Open Championship 2025 cut

Cameron Smith’s struggles at the majors continued as he missed the cut at the Open Championship 2025. It marked his fifth straight missed cut in the majors after shooting a 7-over 78 in the second round.On Friday, July 19, Smith entered Royal Portrush in a decent position at 1-over par. However, he never found his rhythm on Day 2, making six bogeys and a double bogey. His only birdie of the day came on the 17th hole, but it wasn’t enough to save him from missing the cut.With the missed cut at the Open Championship, Smith became the only player to have played all four majors this season and missed the cut in each of them. Overall, it marked his fifth consecutive missed weekend in the majors.Cameron Smith had won the Open Championship three years ago and didn’t miss a cut for the next two years until last year at Royal Troon. In his last seven majors, he has a cumulative score of +44 over that span.On the contrary, the 31-year-old Australian has had decent results on LIV Golf as well as in DP World Tour events in Australia. Last year, he finished runner-up at the BMW Australian PGA Championship but hasn’t been able to carry that form into the majors.Here's a look at Cameron Smith's performance in the majors this season:Masters Tournament: Missed Cut, +5 (71, 78)PGA Championship: Missed Cut, +7 (78, 71)U.S. Open: Missed Cut, +8 (75, 73)The Open: Missed Cut, +8 (72, 78)Cameron Smith's performance at the Open Championship 2025, Round 2 exploredHere's a look at Cameron Smith's hole-by-hole performance at the Open Championship 2025, Round 2:Front Nine (OUT)Hole 1, Par 4: 4 (E)Hole 2, Par 5: 6 (+1)Hole 3, Par 3: 3 (+1)Hole 4, Par 4: 4 (+1)Hole 5, Par 4: 5 (+2)Hole 6, Par 3: 5 (+4)Hole 7, Par 5: 5 (+4)Hole 8, Par 4: 4 (+4)Hole 9, Par 4: 5 (+5)OUT: 41Back Nine (IN)Hole 10, Par 4: 5 (+6)Hole 11, Par 4: 5 (+7)Hole 12, Par 5: 5 (+7)Hole 13, Par 3: 3 (+7)Hole 14, Par 4: 5 (+8)Hole 15, Par 4: 4 (+8)Hole 16, Par 3: 3 (+8)Hole 17, Par 4: 3 (+7)Hole 18, Par 4: 4 (+7)IN: 37Total: 78 (+7)