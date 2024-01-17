Cameron Smith will have compatriot Lucas Herbert as 4th Ripper GC teammate

As the 2024 LIV Golf season is set to soon begin, captain Cameron Smith has finalised Lucas Herbert as the fourth teammate for his team, Ripper GC. The Ripper GC will once again feature an all-Australian lineup, which also includes Matt Jones and Marc Lieshmann.

According to Flushing It, an X (formerly Twitter) Golf account, Cameron Smith's final team member will be Lucas Herbert. While Smith was persuading the likes of Adam Scott and Jason Day, he ultimately signed Herbert after the former committed to the PGA Tour for the 2024 season.

This will be the second season that Ripper GC would have an all-Australian lineup. According to Golf Magic, Cameron Smith had been trying to acquire Lucas Herbert for nearly a month. A source told GolfMagic:

"Herbert is the top name on Smith's list after being unsuccessful in trying to track down Day and Scott. Cam is fully set on a full-strength Ripper team that will wave the Aussie flag proud on LIV Golf in 2024. He is doing everything he can to try and persuade Herbert to come and join his side."

The all-Australian lineup would also be a great hit at the LIV Golf Adelaide event. The 2023 Adelaide event was one of the most successful ones, gathering a crowd of over 70,000 spectators.

Cameron Smith looks to strenghten Ripper GC team for 2024 season

Cameron Smith would hope for a more consistent 2024 season as the captain of the Ripper GC team. The addition of Lucas Herbert would definitely be a strong one for the team, helping them improve their overall result from last year.

Lucas Herbert is the winner of the 2023 ISPS Handa Championship. Along with that, he has also won the 2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship on the PGA Tour and the 2020 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. With a total of over 120 appearanaces on the PGA and European Tours, Herbert would be a valuable addition to Ripper GC.

Herbert has not yet made an appearance in 2024, with the Handa Championship being his last major tournament. However, with the LIV season starting in Febraury, fans could expect him to be on the course once again.