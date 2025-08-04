Cameron Young becomes 1000th first-time PGAT winner: Last 10 explored

Cameron Young became the 1000th first-time PGAT winner. He won the tournament with a total score of 22-under, defeating Mac Meissner, whose score stood at 16-under. Before Young, Ryan Gerard was the last first-time winner on the PGA Tour at the Barracuda Championship with a 47-over.

Other first-timers in 2025 include William Mouw at the ISCO Championship with 10-under, Aldrich Potgieter at the Rocket Classic with 22-under, and Ryan Fox at the Myrtle Beach Classic with 15-under.

Here's the complete list of the last 10 first-time winners before Cameron Young on the PGA Tour:

Ryan Gerard- Barracuda Championship: 47-over

William Mouw- ISCO Championship: 10-under

Aldrich Potgieter- Rocket Classic: 22-under

Ryan Fox- Myrtle Beach Classic: 15-under

Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak- Zurich Classic of New Orleans: 28-under

Min Woo Lee- Texas Children's Houston Open: 20-under

Karl Vilips- Puerto Rico Open: 26-under

Joe Highsmith- Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: 19-under

Brian Campbell- Mexico Open at VidantaWorld: 20-under

Thomas Detry- WM Phoenix Open: 24-under

What did Cameron Young say after winning the Wyndham Championship?

Cameron Young joined the press conference at the Wyndham Championship to elaborate on his experience playing at the tournament and winning his maiden PGA Tour title. He joined the Sunday (August 3) presser and said (via Tee Scripts.com):

“It feels great. Like you said, it feels like a long time coming. I felt like, for the first year and a half that I was out here, I had a chance to win every third week, it felt like. They've been a bit more few and far between, so to have a chance like this today, I was not going to let it get away from me, and I'm thankful that I didn't."

"I played the front nine really, really well this week. I think I was probably close to 20-under on the front. I just knew that there were opportunities. Obviously, No. 1 was a little messy, but then I kind of got to work. Nice to see all those putts go in. Obviously, on another day, maybe not all of them go in, but I was rolling it great. Nice to see a bunch of them in a row find the bottom,” he added.

Cameron Young scored 22-under after four days of play at the Wyndham Championship. He shot 63 in the first round with eight birdies, followed by 62 in the second round with eight birdies in total. The third round saw 65 with four birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. The last round saw 68 with five birdies on the front nine and no birdies on the back nine.

