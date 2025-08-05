  • home icon
  • Cameron Young leaps past Tyrrell Hatton and 22 others in rankings after Wyndham Championship heroics

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Aug 05, 2025 05:48 GMT
Cameron Young is back in the top 25 of the OWGR after the Wyndham Championship 2025 win. Following his maiden win, he moved 23 spots to surpass the likes of Tyrrell Hatton, Brian Harman, Billy Horschel, and others.

Young entered Sedgefield Country Club last week in the quest for his first maiden title in the final event of his fourth regular PGA Tour season. Over the four days, he carded 63, 62, 65, 68 to finish at 22-under and post a dominant six-shot win over Mac Meissner.

As of Monday, August 4, Cameron Young was ranked 21st in the OWGR. Notably, this is his best ranking in more than one year. Hatton, who played The Open Championship as his last ranking-point-giving event, is ranked 22nd.

Scottie Scheffler is at No. 1 for yet another week, followed by Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele.

Latest OWGR explored feat. Cameron Young and Tyrrell Hatton

Here's a look at the latest OWGR (As of Monday, August 4):

  1. Scottie Scheffler: 19.7627
  2. Rory McIlroy: 11.2299
  3. Xander Schauffele: 7.0070
  4. Justin Thomas: 6.3072
  5. Russell Henley: 5.8903
  6. Collin Morikawa: 5.4898
  7. Harris English: 4.9027
  8. J.J. Spaun: 4.7737
  9. Ludvig Aberg: 4.7406
  10. Keegan Bradley: 4.7263
  11. Sepp Straka: 4.7207
  12. Hideki Matsuyama: 4.5879
  13. Viktor Hovland: 4.4798
  14. Robert MacIntyre: 4.4220
  15. Tommy Fleetwood: 4.2859
  16. Bryson DeChambeau: 4.1980
  17. Ben Griffin: 4.0172
  18. Shane Lowry: 3.8229
  19. Maverick McNealy: 3.7681
  20. Justin Rose: 3.4626
  21. Cameron Young: 3.4424
  22. Tyrrell Hatton: 3.3677
  23. Sam Burns: 3.3362
  24. Patrick Cantlay: 3.2772
  25. Corey Conners: 3.2527
  26. Wyndham Clark: 3.1547
  27. Chris Gotterup: 3.0606
  28. Brian Harman: 2.9307
  29. Billy Horschel: 2.8476
  30. Sungjae Im: 2.8003
  31. Aaron Rai: 2.7462
  32. Nick Taylor: 2.6117
  33. Andrew Novak: 2.6053
  34. Ryan Fox: 2.5876
  35. Jason Day: 2.5809
  36. Daniel Berger: 2.5703
  37. Taylor Pendrith: 2.5657
  38. Matt Fitzpatrick: 2.5631
  39. Max Greyserman: 2.5342
  40. Akshay Bhatia: 2.4995
  41. Kurt Kitayama: 2.4804
  42. Thomas Detry: 2.4308
  43. J.T. Poston: 2.4274
  44. Min Woo Lee: 2.4228
  45. Samuel Stevens: 2.3911
  46. Denny McCarthy: 2.3766
  47. Adam Scott: 2.3296
  48. Lucas Glover: 2.2816
  49. Ryan Gerard: 2.2461
  50. Matt McCarty: 2.2241
  51. Tony Finau: 2.2189
  52. Jordan Spieth: 2.2155
  53. Nicolas Echavarria: 2.1591
  54. Chris Kirk: 2.1333
  55. Alex Noren: 2.1280
  56. John Keefer: 2.1049
  57. Sahith Theegala: 2.0974
  58. Aldrich Potgieter: 2.0512
  59. Brian Campbell: 2.0431
  60. Byeong Hun An: 2.0387
  61. Tom Hoge: 2.0180
  62. Michael Kim: 2.0123
  63. Bud Cauley: 2.0118
  64. Jhonattan Vegas: 1.9909
  65. Davis Thompson: 1.9795
  66. Mackenzie Hughes: 1.9721
  67. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: 1.9701
  68. Patrick Reed: 1.9571
  69. Harry Hall: 1.9363
  70. Si Woo Kim: 1.9258
  71. Stephan Jaeger: 1.9143
  72. Jacob Bridgeman: 1.9051
  73. Davis Riley: 1.8962
  74. Tom Kim: 1.8898
  75. Jon Rahm: 1.8875
  76. Chun-an Yu: 1.8805
  77. Rasmus Hojgaard: 1.8149
  78. Jake Knapp: 1.8142
  79. Laurie Canter: 1.8140
  80. Erik van Rooyen: 1.7719
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

