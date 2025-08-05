Cameron Young leaps past Tyrrell Hatton and 22 others in rankings after Wyndham Championship heroics

Cameron Young is back in the top 25 of the OWGR after the Wyndham Championship 2025 win. Following his maiden win, he moved 23 spots to surpass the likes of Tyrrell Hatton, Brian Harman, Billy Horschel, and others.
Young entered Sedgefield Country Club last week in the quest for his first maiden title in the final event of his fourth regular PGA Tour season. Over the four days, he carded 63, 62, 65, 68 to finish at 22-under and post a dominant six-shot win over Mac Meissner.
As of Monday, August 4, Cameron Young was ranked 21st in the OWGR. Notably, this is his best ranking in more than one year. Hatton, who played The Open Championship as his last ranking-point-giving event, is ranked 22nd.
Scottie Scheffler is at No. 1 for yet another week, followed by Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele.
Latest OWGR explored feat. Cameron Young and Tyrrell Hatton
Here's a look at the latest OWGR (As of Monday, August 4):
- Scottie Scheffler: 19.7627
- Rory McIlroy: 11.2299
- Xander Schauffele: 7.0070
- Justin Thomas: 6.3072
- Russell Henley: 5.8903
- Collin Morikawa: 5.4898
- Harris English: 4.9027
- J.J. Spaun: 4.7737
- Ludvig Aberg: 4.7406
- Keegan Bradley: 4.7263
- Sepp Straka: 4.7207
- Hideki Matsuyama: 4.5879
- Viktor Hovland: 4.4798
- Robert MacIntyre: 4.4220
- Tommy Fleetwood: 4.2859
- Bryson DeChambeau: 4.1980
- Ben Griffin: 4.0172
- Shane Lowry: 3.8229
- Maverick McNealy: 3.7681
- Justin Rose: 3.4626
- Cameron Young: 3.4424
- Tyrrell Hatton: 3.3677
- Sam Burns: 3.3362
- Patrick Cantlay: 3.2772
- Corey Conners: 3.2527
- Wyndham Clark: 3.1547
- Chris Gotterup: 3.0606
- Brian Harman: 2.9307
- Billy Horschel: 2.8476
- Sungjae Im: 2.8003
- Aaron Rai: 2.7462
- Nick Taylor: 2.6117
- Andrew Novak: 2.6053
- Ryan Fox: 2.5876
- Jason Day: 2.5809
- Daniel Berger: 2.5703
- Taylor Pendrith: 2.5657
- Matt Fitzpatrick: 2.5631
- Max Greyserman: 2.5342
- Akshay Bhatia: 2.4995
- Kurt Kitayama: 2.4804
- Thomas Detry: 2.4308
- J.T. Poston: 2.4274
- Min Woo Lee: 2.4228
- Samuel Stevens: 2.3911
- Denny McCarthy: 2.3766
- Adam Scott: 2.3296
- Lucas Glover: 2.2816
- Ryan Gerard: 2.2461
- Matt McCarty: 2.2241
- Tony Finau: 2.2189
- Jordan Spieth: 2.2155
- Nicolas Echavarria: 2.1591
- Chris Kirk: 2.1333
- Alex Noren: 2.1280
- John Keefer: 2.1049
- Sahith Theegala: 2.0974
- Aldrich Potgieter: 2.0512
- Brian Campbell: 2.0431
- Byeong Hun An: 2.0387
- Tom Hoge: 2.0180
- Michael Kim: 2.0123
- Bud Cauley: 2.0118
- Jhonattan Vegas: 1.9909
- Davis Thompson: 1.9795
- Mackenzie Hughes: 1.9721
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout: 1.9701
- Patrick Reed: 1.9571
- Harry Hall: 1.9363
- Si Woo Kim: 1.9258
- Stephan Jaeger: 1.9143
- Jacob Bridgeman: 1.9051
- Davis Riley: 1.8962
- Tom Kim: 1.8898
- Jon Rahm: 1.8875
- Chun-an Yu: 1.8805
- Rasmus Hojgaard: 1.8149
- Jake Knapp: 1.8142
- Laurie Canter: 1.8140
- Erik van Rooyen: 1.7719