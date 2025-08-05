Cameron Young leaps past Tyrrell Hatton and 22 others in rankings after Wyndham Championship heroics

Cameron Young is back in the top 25 of the OWGR after the Wyndham Championship 2025 win. Following his maiden win, he moved 23 spots to surpass the likes of Tyrrell Hatton, Brian Harman, Billy Horschel, and others.

Young entered Sedgefield Country Club last week in the quest for his first maiden title in the final event of his fourth regular PGA Tour season. Over the four days, he carded 63, 62, 65, 68 to finish at 22-under and post a dominant six-shot win over Mac Meissner.

As of Monday, August 4, Cameron Young was ranked 21st in the OWGR. Notably, this is his best ranking in more than one year. Hatton, who played The Open Championship as his last ranking-point-giving event, is ranked 22nd.

Scottie Scheffler is at No. 1 for yet another week, followed by Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele.

Latest OWGR explored feat. Cameron Young and Tyrrell Hatton

Here's a look at the latest OWGR (As of Monday, August 4):

Scottie Scheffler: 19.7627 Rory McIlroy: 11.2299 Xander Schauffele: 7.0070 Justin Thomas: 6.3072 Russell Henley: 5.8903 Collin Morikawa: 5.4898 Harris English: 4.9027 J.J. Spaun: 4.7737 Ludvig Aberg: 4.7406 Keegan Bradley: 4.7263 Sepp Straka: 4.7207 Hideki Matsuyama: 4.5879 Viktor Hovland: 4.4798 Robert MacIntyre: 4.4220 Tommy Fleetwood: 4.2859 Bryson DeChambeau: 4.1980 Ben Griffin: 4.0172 Shane Lowry: 3.8229 Maverick McNealy: 3.7681 Justin Rose: 3.4626 Cameron Young: 3.4424 Tyrrell Hatton: 3.3677 Sam Burns: 3.3362 Patrick Cantlay: 3.2772 Corey Conners: 3.2527 Wyndham Clark: 3.1547 Chris Gotterup: 3.0606 Brian Harman: 2.9307 Billy Horschel: 2.8476 Sungjae Im: 2.8003 Aaron Rai: 2.7462 Nick Taylor: 2.6117 Andrew Novak: 2.6053 Ryan Fox: 2.5876 Jason Day: 2.5809 Daniel Berger: 2.5703 Taylor Pendrith: 2.5657 Matt Fitzpatrick: 2.5631 Max Greyserman: 2.5342 Akshay Bhatia: 2.4995 Kurt Kitayama: 2.4804 Thomas Detry: 2.4308 J.T. Poston: 2.4274 Min Woo Lee: 2.4228 Samuel Stevens: 2.3911 Denny McCarthy: 2.3766 Adam Scott: 2.3296 Lucas Glover: 2.2816 Ryan Gerard: 2.2461 Matt McCarty: 2.2241 Tony Finau: 2.2189 Jordan Spieth: 2.2155 Nicolas Echavarria: 2.1591 Chris Kirk: 2.1333 Alex Noren: 2.1280 John Keefer: 2.1049 Sahith Theegala: 2.0974 Aldrich Potgieter: 2.0512 Brian Campbell: 2.0431 Byeong Hun An: 2.0387 Tom Hoge: 2.0180 Michael Kim: 2.0123 Bud Cauley: 2.0118 Jhonattan Vegas: 1.9909 Davis Thompson: 1.9795 Mackenzie Hughes: 1.9721 Christiaan Bezuidenhout: 1.9701 Patrick Reed: 1.9571 Harry Hall: 1.9363 Si Woo Kim: 1.9258 Stephan Jaeger: 1.9143 Jacob Bridgeman: 1.9051 Davis Riley: 1.8962 Tom Kim: 1.8898 Jon Rahm: 1.8875 Chun-an Yu: 1.8805 Rasmus Hojgaard: 1.8149 Jake Knapp: 1.8142 Laurie Canter: 1.8140 Erik van Rooyen: 1.7719

