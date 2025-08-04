Cameron Young moves up crucial Ryder Cup ranking spots after Wyndham Championship win

Cameron Young won his maiden PGA Tour event at the 2025 Wyndham Championship. The American golfer registered an easy six-stroke win in the tournament. With that, he made a significant jump in the Official World Golf Rankings and also in the Ryder Cup standings.Young moved to number 12 in the OWGR and 15th in the biennial tournament automatic qualification standings. Nosferatu shared the stats on its X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption:&quot;Finally! Cam Young breaks the ice and wins the #WyndhamChampionship by six shots!! Moves to no. 21 in the world rankings and to #15 in the @RyderCupUSA rankings. #OWGR&quot;Only the top 6 in the Ryder Cup standings will qualify for the team event after the BMW Championship. Meanwhile, the remaining six would be captain picks. Scottie Scheffler has topped the standings for the US team, followed by Xander Schauffele, JJ Spaun, Russell Henley, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English.This season on the PGA Tour, Cameron Young has had some decent performances. He recorded five finishes in the top 10. He started the campaign at the Sentry with a T8 finish in the game but then missed the cut in his next outing at The American Express.Young struggled in the mid-season but then bounced back with a T7 finish at the Truist Championship. Some of his other notable finishes this season included a T4 at the RBC Canadian Open and a T4 at the US Open.What has Cameron Young said about his performance at the Wyndham Championship 2025?Cameron Young had started his outing with an opening round of 63 at the Wyndham Championship. He was impressive with his game and then carded a round of 62 in the second round and then 65 on Saturday to take the lead in the game.The 28-year-old started the final round on Sunday on the first tee hole and made a bogey on it, followed by five back-to-back birdies on the front nine and then two bogeys on the back nine for a round 2-under 68.In the post-round press conference, Cameron Young opened up about his performance and said,&quot;I played the front nine really, really well this week. I think I was probably close to 20 under on the front. I just knew that there were opportunities. Obviously No. 1 was a little messy, but then I kind of got to work. Nice to see all those putts go in. Obviously on another day maybe not all of them go in, but I was rolling it great. Nice to see a bunch of them in a row find the bottom.&quot;Max Meissner played a round of 66 on Sunday at the Wyndham Championship and settled in solo second place, followed by Mark Hubbard and Alex Noren tied for third place. Chris Kirk settled in a tie for fifth place with Aaron Rai and Jackson Koivun.