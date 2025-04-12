Cameron Young's horrible putting blunders lead to a shocking missed cut at Masters 2025

Cameron Young's disastrous shot on the 16th hole led to him missing the cut at the 2025 Masters. The American golfer teed it up at the year's first Major, which started with its inaugural round on Thursday, April 10.

The tournament has a cutline after 36 holes, but Young struggled to qualify for the weekend round. He was playing at 2-over, the cutline for the Major, on the 15th hole during the second round of the event on Friday, April 11. But on par-3 16th, he had a tough time on the greens.

He was close to making a par on the hole but had a terrible time. After two shots, his tee ball was pretty close to the hole. But he struggled on the green and ended up taking six strokes in total on the par-3 hole, for a triple bogey. With that, his score moved to 5-over, below the cutline.

Nuclr Golf shared a video of Cameron Young's struggle on the 16th hole on its X account.

Cameron Young's struggle did not stop there as on the 17th, he made a bogey followed by another on the 18th. He wrapped up with an overall score of 7-over, missing the cut in the Major.

It was his fourth consecutive appearance at the Masters. But after two back-to-back finishes in the top 10, he even struggled to make the cut in 2025. Young missed the cut in his debut year at the Masters in 2022. But in 2023, he recorded a T7 position and then a T9 in 2024.

Cameron Young had some tough times on the greens on the PGA Tour this season, too. He started the season with a T8 finish at The Sentry but then missed the cut at The American Express. He missed three back-to-back cuts earlier this year in The Genesis Invitational, Cognizant Classic, and the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Ahead of the 2025 Masters, he played at the Valero Texas Open and settled in the T18. Of the 10 events he played in 2025, he recorded one top-10 finish and missed five cuts.

Who missed the cut at the 2025 Masters other than Cameron Young?

LIV golfer Brooks Koepka had a tough time on the greens at the 2025 Masters and failed to make the cut after 36 holes. Some of the big names on the LIV Golf, such as Sergio Garcia, Phil Mickelson, Cameron Smith, and Dustin Johnson, struggled and failed to make the cut in the Major.

Here are the players who failed to make the cut at the Masters:

Dustin Johnson: +3

Russell Henley: +3

Chris Kirk: +3

Bernhard Langer: +3

Keegan Bradley: +3

Rafael Campos: +4

Adam Schenk: +4

Justin Hastings: +4

Sergio Garcia: +4

Mike Weir: +4

Joe Highsmith: +4

Fred Couples: +4

Tony Finau: +4

Brooks Koepka: +5

Adam Scott: +5

Sepp Straka: +5

Cameron Smith: +5

Billy Horschel: +5

Phil Mickelson: +5

Austin Eckroat: +6

Hiroshi Tai: +6

Kevin Yu: +6

Jhonattan Vegas: +6

Nicolai Højgaard: +6

Robert MacIntyre: +6

José María Olazábal: +7

Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +7

Cameron Young: +7

Lucas Glover: +8

Patton Kizzire: +8

Will Zalatoris: +8

Taylor Pendrith: +8

Cam Davis: +9

Evan Beck: +9

Thomas Detry: +9

Laurie Canter: +10

Matthieu Pavon: +10

Jose Luis Ballester Barrio: +10

Ángel Cabrera: +11

Thriston Lawrence: +11

Noah Kent: +11

Nick Dunlap: +17

The tournament is scheduled to have its finale on Sunday, April 13.

