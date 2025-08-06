Cameron Young's Wyndham Championship win draws best viewership for the event in five years

Cameron Young's win at the Wyndham Championship has broken the five-year viewership record for the tournament. The final round of the event on CBS garnered 1.95 million viewers, which is 36% more than in 2024.The Wyndham Championship took place from July 31 to August 3 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. The event concluded with Cameron Young bagging his first PGA Tour title after a six-shot win over Mac Meissner.On Tuesday, August 4, Josh Carpenter of Sports Business Journal shared the details of CBS viewership this season.&quot;A big 2025 for CBS's golf coverage. Overall, CBS up 17% for the year (2.969M viewers) and its best season since 2018,&quot; he wrote. &quot;Fourteen of 19 final rounds on the network saw YoY increases. Cam Young's win in the Wyndham Championship drew 1.951M viewers, its best in five years.&quot;If we strictly speak about the PGA Tour and not majors, the viewership rose to 21% from 2024.How much did Cameron Young earn at the Wyndham Championship 2025? Earnings exploredHere's a look at the payout for the Wyndham Championship 2025 (top 44 and ties):1. Cameron Young (-22): $1,476,0002. Mac Meissner (-16): $893,800T3. Mark Hubbard (-15): $483,800T3. Alex Noren (-15): $483,800T5. Jackson Koivun (a) (-14): --T5. Chris Kirk (-14): $316,725T5. Aaron Rai (-14): $316,725T8. Matt McCarty (-13): $257,617T8. Patrick Fishburn (-13): $257,617T8. Matt Fitzpatrick (-13): $257,617T11. Denny McCarthy (-12): $198,850T11. Ben Griffin (-12): $198,850T11. J.T. Poston (-12): $198,850T11. Davis Thompson (-12): $198,850T15. Harry Hall (-11): $145,550T15. Beau Hossler (-11): $145,550T15. Patrick Rodgers (-11): $145,550T15. Joel Dahmen (-11): $145,550T19. Sam Ryder (-10): $112,750T19. Hideki Matsuyama (-10): $112,750T19. Karl Vilips (-10): $112,750T19. Nico Echavarria (-10): $112,750T23. Lanto Griffin (-9): $82,410T23. Noah Goodwin (-9): $82,410T23. Ricky Castillo (-9): $82,410T23. Gary Woodland (-9): $82,410T27. Harry Higgs (-8): $62,320T27. Matt Wallace (-8): $62,320T27. Webb Simpson (-8): $62,320T27. Sungjae Im (-8): $62,320T31. Jordan Spieth (-7): $53,710T31. Kurt Kitayama (-7): $53,710T31. Matthias Schmid (-7): $53,710T34. Rasmus Højgaard (-6): $45,715T34. Chandler Phillips (-6): $45,715T34. Sami Välimäki (-6): $45,715T34. Max McGreevy (-6): $45,715T38. Matthew Riedel (-5): $36,490T38. Michael Thorbjornsen (-5): $36,490T38. Victor Perez (-5): $36,490T38. Chesson Hadley (-5): $36,490T38. Jacob Bridgeman (-5): $36,490T38. William Mouw (-5): $36,490T44. Justin Lower (-4): $23,951T44. Rickie Fowler (-4): $23,951T44. Trevor Cone (-4): $23,951T44. Robert MacIntyre (-4): $23,951T44. Emiliano Grillo (-4): $23,951T44. Patton Kizzire (-4): $23,951T44. Matt Kuchar (-4): $23,951T44. Cam Davis (-4): $23,951T44. Séamus Power (-4): $23,951T44. Tony Finau (-4): $23,951T44. David Lipsky (-4): $23,951