Cameron Young's Wyndham Championship win draws best viewership for the event in five years

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Aug 06, 2025 05:24 GMT
PGA: Wyndham Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn
Cameron Young wins the Wyndham Championship 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

Cameron Young's win at the Wyndham Championship has broken the five-year viewership record for the tournament. The final round of the event on CBS garnered 1.95 million viewers, which is 36% more than in 2024.

The Wyndham Championship took place from July 31 to August 3 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. The event concluded with Cameron Young bagging his first PGA Tour title after a six-shot win over Mac Meissner.

On Tuesday, August 4, Josh Carpenter of Sports Business Journal shared the details of CBS viewership this season.

"A big 2025 for CBS's golf coverage. Overall, CBS up 17% for the year (2.969M viewers) and its best season since 2018," he wrote. "Fourteen of 19 final rounds on the network saw YoY increases. Cam Young's win in the Wyndham Championship drew 1.951M viewers, its best in five years."
If we strictly speak about the PGA Tour and not majors, the viewership rose to 21% from 2024.

How much did Cameron Young earn at the Wyndham Championship 2025? Earnings explored

Here's a look at the payout for the Wyndham Championship 2025 (top 44 and ties):

  • 1. Cameron Young (-22): $1,476,000
  • 2. Mac Meissner (-16): $893,800
  • T3. Mark Hubbard (-15): $483,800
  • T3. Alex Noren (-15): $483,800
  • T5. Jackson Koivun (a) (-14): --
  • T5. Chris Kirk (-14): $316,725
  • T5. Aaron Rai (-14): $316,725
  • T8. Matt McCarty (-13): $257,617
  • T8. Patrick Fishburn (-13): $257,617
  • T8. Matt Fitzpatrick (-13): $257,617
  • T11. Denny McCarthy (-12): $198,850
  • T11. Ben Griffin (-12): $198,850
  • T11. J.T. Poston (-12): $198,850
  • T11. Davis Thompson (-12): $198,850
  • T15. Harry Hall (-11): $145,550
  • T15. Beau Hossler (-11): $145,550
  • T15. Patrick Rodgers (-11): $145,550
  • T15. Joel Dahmen (-11): $145,550
  • T19. Sam Ryder (-10): $112,750
  • T19. Hideki Matsuyama (-10): $112,750
  • T19. Karl Vilips (-10): $112,750
  • T19. Nico Echavarria (-10): $112,750
  • T23. Lanto Griffin (-9): $82,410
  • T23. Noah Goodwin (-9): $82,410
  • T23. Ricky Castillo (-9): $82,410
  • T23. Gary Woodland (-9): $82,410
  • T27. Harry Higgs (-8): $62,320
  • T27. Matt Wallace (-8): $62,320
  • T27. Webb Simpson (-8): $62,320
  • T27. Sungjae Im (-8): $62,320
  • T31. Jordan Spieth (-7): $53,710
  • T31. Kurt Kitayama (-7): $53,710
  • T31. Matthias Schmid (-7): $53,710
  • T34. Rasmus Højgaard (-6): $45,715
  • T34. Chandler Phillips (-6): $45,715
  • T34. Sami Välimäki (-6): $45,715
  • T34. Max McGreevy (-6): $45,715
  • T38. Matthew Riedel (-5): $36,490
  • T38. Michael Thorbjornsen (-5): $36,490
  • T38. Victor Perez (-5): $36,490
  • T38. Chesson Hadley (-5): $36,490
  • T38. Jacob Bridgeman (-5): $36,490
  • T38. William Mouw (-5): $36,490
  • T44. Justin Lower (-4): $23,951
  • T44. Rickie Fowler (-4): $23,951
  • T44. Trevor Cone (-4): $23,951
  • T44. Robert MacIntyre (-4): $23,951
  • T44. Emiliano Grillo (-4): $23,951
  • T44. Patton Kizzire (-4): $23,951
  • T44. Matt Kuchar (-4): $23,951
  • T44. Cam Davis (-4): $23,951
  • T44. Séamus Power (-4): $23,951
  • T44. Tony Finau (-4): $23,951
  • T44. David Lipsky (-4): $23,951
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
