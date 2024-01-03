Cameron Young spotted with new caddie Wayne De Haas at Hawaii after parting with Paul Tesori

After parting ways with Paul Tesori, Cameron Young was spotted with caddie Wayne De Haas at the Kapalua during the Tuesday practice round ahead of Sentry 2024. However, he hasn't made any formal announcement about hiring a new caddie.

Last week, it was reported that Young was left without a caddie after Tesori joined Brendon Todd ahead of the new season. Todd's former bagman, David Clark, had also joined hands with LIV Golf professional Ian Poulter. However, the caddie crisis seems to be resolved for the 2021–22 rookie of the year, at least for now.

The NUCLR Golf posted the photograph of Young and De Haas on X (formerly called Twitter) and wrote:

"🚨 JUST IN: Cameron Young’s new caddie is Wayne De Haas. Wayne was caddying for him during Tuesday's practice round at Kapalua."

Before working as a caddie, De Haas was himself a professional golfer and played mostly on the Minor League and DP World Tour events after turning pro in 1997. In the eight events he played on the European Tour, he made just one cut. His last start was the 2008 Joburg Open, where he failed to make the cut.

Previously, De Haas had caddied for his fellow countryman and four-time major champion, Ernie Els, at the 2022 US Senior Open Championship.

Young had signed Tesori at last year's WGC-Dell Technologies MatchPlay, where they finished as runners-up. The relationship could last for just less than nine months. However, they had a few memorable performances, such as T7 at the Masters Tournament and T8 at the Open Championship.

The duo appeared in 17 events, made 14 cuts, and finished four times inside the top ten. With De Haas on the bag now, it will be interesting to see how the new PGA Tour season unfolds for the 26-year-old American golfer.

How did the 2022–23 season go for Cameron Young?

For Cameron Young, the 2022–23 season wasn't as impressive as his rookie season, where he had made five runner-up finishes. This time he missed just three cuts but could only make five top tens in 24 starts, and his best performance was a runner-up finish at WGC-Dell Technologies MatchPlay.

Here's a look at Cameron Young's performance in the 2022–23 season:

Presidents Cup* - 1

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP - T53

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina - T23

Hero World Challenge* - 3

QBE Shootout* - T7

Sentry Tournament of Champions - T13

The American Express - T26

WM Phoenix Open - 64

The Genesis Invitational - T20

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - T10

THE PLAYERS Championship - T51

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play - 2

Masters Tournament - T7

RBC Heritage - T51

Wells Fargo Championship - T59

PGA Championship - CUT

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - CUT

RBC Canadian Open - T57

U.S. Open - T32

Travelers Championship - T60

John Deere Classic - T6

The Open Championship - T8

3M Open - CUT

FedEx St. Jude Championship - T31

BMW Championship - T15

World Wide Technology Championship - T54

The RSM Classic - T38

Hero World Challenge* - 15