Cameron Young tee times: When will the golfer tee off on Sunday at The Open Championship 2023?

Cameron Young played his best golf at the Open Championship 2023 on Saturday, July 22, carding 5-under 66 to jump to second place after the third round. Young is aggregating at 7-under, 5 strokes behind Brian Harman after 54 holes.

Young, who was runner-up at the 150th Open, made six birdies on the third day at Royal Liverpool. His sole bogey came on the par-4, 477-yard 7th hole after missing the putt from six feet away.

Young is paired with Harman for the fourth round of the Open Championship in 2023. The duo will be the last to tee off on Sunday, July 23, and will start the final round at 9:15 a.m. ET.

Harman had a shaky start on the third day, as he was 2-over after four holes. However, he was able to get his momentum back and finished the third day at 2-under. He is aggregating at 12-under after three rounds.

While Harman is on the quest to end his six-year PGA Tour title drought, the 26-year-old golfer will be looking to repeat his Saturday magic as he tees off for the decider round of the 151st Open.

Can Cameron Young win the Open Championship in 2023? Odds explored

Cameron Young had a great outing at the Royal Liverpool on Saturday, carding 5-under 66 to take the second spot after 54 holes. As per oddsmakers, he is the third favorite at +750 to lift the Claret Jug on Sunday.

While Brian Harman is -200 to win his first major this week after having a comfortable five-stroke lead, Jon Rahm is at +700 to claim the second major of the season. Rahm had an incredible third round as he posted a low 63 to jump 36 spots to third place.

Here are the odds for the 151st Open:

Brian Harman: -200

Jon Rahm: +700

Cameron Young: +750

Viktor Hovland: +2200

Tommy Fleetwood: +2500

Tee time details for the final round of the Open Championship 2023 on Sunday, July 23

Here are the tee time details for the fourth round of the Open Championship 2023:

2:45 am: Christo Lamprecht, Danny Willett

2:55 am: Scott Stallings, Zack Fischer

3:05 am: Bryson DeChambeau, Andrew Putnam

3:15 am: Padraig Harrington, Robert MacIntyre

3:25 am: Adrian Otaegui, Adrian Meronk

3:35 am: Gary Woodland, Brandon Robinson Thompson

3:45 am: Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler

3:55 am: Thirston Lawrence, Marcel Siem

4:10 am: Kurt Kitayama, Richie Ramsay

4:20 am: Victor Perez, Adam Scott

4:30 am: Matthew Southgate, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

4:40 am: Zach Johnson, Hurly Long

4:50 am: Louis Oosthuizen, David Lingmerth

5:00 am: Laurie Canter, Alex Noren

5:10 am: Abraham Ancer, Oliver Wilson

5:20 am: Thomas Pieters, Joost Luiten

5:35 am: Jordan Smith, Rikuya Hoshino

5:45 am: Sami Valimaki, Ryan Fox

5:55 am: Brendon Todd, J.T. Poston

6:05 am: Guido Migliozzi, Michael Stewart

6:15 am: Stewart Cink, Henrik Stenson

6:25 am: Wyndham Clark, Richard Bland

6:35 am: Alexander Bjork, Byeong Hun An

6:45 am: Corey Conners, Tyrrell Hatton

7:00 am: Patrick Reed, Cameron Smith

7:10 am: Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay

7:20 am: Rickie Fowler, Min Woo Lee

7:30 am: Jordan Spieth, Max Homa

7:40 am: Hideki Matsuyama, Romain Langasque

7:50 am: Sungjae Im, Matt Fitzpatrick

8:00 am: Rory McIlroy, Emiliano Grillo

8:10 am: Matthew Jordan, Nicolai Hojgaard

8:25 am: Tom Kim, Thomas Detry

8:35 am: Shubhankar Sharma, Alex Fitzpatrick

8:45 am: Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka

8:55 am: Jason Day, Antoine Rozner

9:05 am: Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm

9:15 am: Cameron Young, Brian Harman