Cameron Young trumps Rickie Fowler and Max Homa in thrilling playoff to seal US Open 2025 ticket on golf’s longest day

It all came down to a thrilling playoff as Cameron Young sealed the final US Open 2025 berth via the Columbus qualifier. He birdied the extra hole to beat Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, and two others in a 5-for-1 playoff to qualify for the next major.

On Sunday, June 2, golf's longest day took place as ten venues across the country hosted US Open qualifiers for multiple spots. One of them was held at the Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club in Columbus, Ohio, where several star names, including Fowler, Homa, Young, Matt Kuchar, and Erik Van Rooyen, competed for a place in the major.

Following regulation play at the US Open qualifier, Erik Van Rooyen, Bud Cauley, Lanto Griffin, Justin Lower, and Harrison Ott secured their spots at the Oakmont event. However, Cameron Young was tied at 5-under alongside Chase Johnson, Eric Cole, Max Homa, and Rickie Fowler, fighting for the final spot.

In the playoff, Young made a birdie putt to seal his US Open ticket. Johnson and Cole finished as first and second alternates.

US Open Final Qualifying: Columbus leaderboard explored feat. Cameron Young, Max Homa, and Rickie Fowler

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the US Open Final Qualifying: Columbus, Ohio:

1: Erik Van Rooyen (−13)

T2: Bud Cauley (−7)

T2: Lanto Griffin (−7)

T2: Justin Lower (−7)

5: Harrison Ott (−6)

6: Cameron Young (−5) (Birdied 1st Playoff Hole)

CUT: Chase Johnson (−5) (First Alternate)

CUT: Eric Cole (−5) (Second Alternate)

CUT: Max Homa (−5)

CUT: Rickie Fowler (−5)

CUT: Padraig Harrington (−4)

CUT: Jim Knous (−4)

CUT: Chez Reavie (−3)

CUT: Brandon Hoelzer (−3)

CUT: Nick Voke (−3)

CUT: Owen Sawyer (a) (−3)

CUT: Nathan Franks (a) (−2)

CUT: Alexander Noren (−2)

CUT: James Piot (−2)

CUT: Thomas Lehman (−2)

CUT: Chaz Aurilia (−1)

CUT: Jake Knapp (−1)

CUT: Adam Hadwin (−1)

CUT: Daniel Bennett (a) (−1)

CUT: Daniel Svard (a) (E)

CUT: Carson Lundell (E)

CUT: Matt Kuchar (E)

CUT: Troy Taylor II (E)

CUT: Corey Pereira (E)

CUT: Andrew Walker (+1)

CUT: Asaeli Batibasaga (+1)

CUT: Bob Sowards (+1)

CUT: Erik Edwards (+1)

CUT: Brady Madsen (+1)

CUT: Evan Johnson (a) (+1)

CUT: Matthew Jennings (+2)

CUT: Samuel Espinosa-Trueba (+2)

CUT: Peter Myers (a) (+3)

CUT: Charles Soule (a) (+3)

CUT: Ethan Farnam (+3)

CUT: Dagbjartur Sigurbrandsson (a) (+3)

CUT: Bryce Emory (+3)

CUT: Peyton Coahran (a) (+4)

CUT: Jake Birdwell (a) (+4)

CUT: TT Crouch (+4)

CUT: Tyler Sabo (a) (+4)

CUT: Jordan Bohannon (+5)

CUT: Mark Goetz (+5)

CUT: Patrick Rodgers (+6)

CUT: Bobby Gates (+6)

CUT: Patrick Keeling (a) (+6)

CUT: Bryce Reed (a) (+7)

CUT: Zach Heffernan (+8)

CUT: Paul Schlimm Jr. (+8)

CUT: Isaac Rumler (a) (+8)

CUT: Tyler Collet (+9)

CUT: Corbin Bentley (a) (+10)

CUT: Jack Hiemenz (+11)

CUT: Mason Haynes (+12)

CUT: Zak Kozuchowski (a) (+12)

CUT: Liam Curtis (a) (+12)

CUT: Ryan Brooks (+14)

WD: Hayden Wood

WD: Clayton Tribus

DNF: Christian Heavens

DNF: Aman Gupta

