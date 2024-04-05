Camilo Villegas to make Masters comeback after overcoming family tragedy

The 2024 Masters commencing on April 11 will be an emotional one for Camilo Villegas, who will be making his comeback that weekend. He earned his place at the Masters after winning the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda.

It was Villegas' first win in nine years, but the most important part of that weekend was thinking about his young daughter, Mia. Villegas reminisced about his one-and-a-half year old daughter's scans, during which he was given the worst possible news a parent could receive.

Mia was found with tumours on her spine and brain, and sadly passed away on July 26, 2020. However, Camilo Villegas kept his head high, and continued to fight for his daughter. Three years later, Villegas won the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023.

Speaking via TSN, Villegas said:

“This game has given me so many great things, and in the process, it kicks your butt. Life has given me so many great things, and in the process it kicks your butt, too.”

After earning his card for the 2024 Masters, Villegas went to the Augusta National Golf Course to scout it ahead of the start.

Camilo Villegas talks about his struggles and return to golf after his family tragedy

After losing his daughter, Villegas found solace in the world of golf. It provided him with a distraction and got him through frustrating moments. Villegas said via TSN:

"What's easier? Staying at home and being lonely? Or coming out here and feeling like the golf world just became your family? They're transmitting energy. Yes, I was thinking about Mia. But it's part of the process."

Since turning pro, Villegas has picked up 12 pro wins, with 5 of those being on the PGA Tour. He has played on the Japan Golf Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour among others. He has won the BMW Championship, the Tour Championship, the Honda Classic, the Wyndham Championship and the Bermuda Championship.

Since 2015, Camilo Villegas has not played in any Major championship. His return to the Masters will signify a landmark moment in his pro golf career. The 2024 Masters will be held from April 11 to 14 at Augusta National Golf Course.