Can Brooks Koepka win The Open 2023 at Royal Liverpool? PGA Championship winner’s odds explored

PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka has emerged as one of the favorites for The Open 2023 with odds of +1800 (as per Sportline). His five major championships, which include two US Opens and three PGA Championships, demonstrate his ability to perform well under pressure.

However, Koepka will be up against Rory McIlroy (+525), Scottie Scheffler (+750), and Jon Rahm (+1200). The field of outstanding competitors, including Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood, and Viktor Hovland, sets the tone for a fascinating clash at Hoylake, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the captivating show at Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

Brooks Koepka's performance in 2023 so far

In April, Koepka won the LIV Golf Orlando tournament. The following week, he finished in a tie for second place at the 2023 Masters Tournament, barely four strokes behind Jon Rahm.

Brooks Koepka enjoyed a commanding 4-stroke lead going into the final day of the competition but faced the tough challenge of playing 30 holes after the third round was delayed due to severe weather.

In May, Koepka continued to thrive, winning the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club, becoming the first LIV Golf player to win a major event. This was Brooks Koepka's fifth major triumph and his third PGA Championship success. With this accomplishment, he joined an exclusive club of only 20 golfers who have won five major tournaments over their careers.

Brooks Koepka is also the third golfer in the stroke play era to win three or more PGA Championships, joining golf luminaries Jack Nicklaus (five victories) and Tiger Woods (four wins).

Koepka's major championship success extends to the state of New York, where he has now won three significant trophies. Prior to his victory at Oak Hill in 2023, he won the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, Long Island, and the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black, also in Long Island.

2023 Open Championship odds as per Sportline

Rory McIlroy +525

Scottie Scheffler +750

Jon Rahm +1200

Rickie Fowler +1200

Tommy Fleetwood +1500

Viktor Hovland +1500

Cameron Smith +1500

Brooks Koepka +1800

Xander Schauffele +2500

Tyrrell Hatton +2500

Collin Morikawa +2800

Shane Lowry +3000

Dustin Johnson +3000

Jordan Spieth +3000

Patrick Cantlay +3000

Matt Fitzpatrick +3500

Tom Kim +4000

Justin Rose +4500

Cameron Young +4500

Tony Finau +5000

Adam Scott +5000

Bryson DeChambeau +5000

Max Homa +5000

Wyndham Clark +5000

Justin Thomas +5500

Min Woo Lee +5500

Hideki Matsuyama +6500

Jason Day +6500

Robert ManIntyre +6600