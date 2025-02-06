Charley Hull is set to make her season debut this week at the 2025 Founders Cup. The second event of the LPGA Tour will take place from Thursday, February 6 to Sunday, February 9 at Bradenton Country Club in Bradenton, Florida.

Hull enters the Founders Cup field as one of the top-ranked players, alongside Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, Angel Yin, and Minjee Lee. As per BetMGM, Korda is the favorite for the event with +400 odds. However, Hull isn't far behind, with +2000 odds for the week, making her the sixth favorite to lift the title.

Speaking of the recent performances, Charley Hull hasn't won on the LPGA Tour for more than two years. However, she ended her professional title drought at the Ladies European Tour's Aramco Team Series Riyadh last year.

Trending

The top-ranked British golfer had a solid 2024 season, making 15 cuts in 17 starts and registering five top-ten finishes. She will be looking to upgrade her game and breakthrough for an LPGA victory this week.

Odds explored for the Founders Cup 2025 feat. Charley Hull

Here are the odds for the Founders Cup 2025 (As per BetMGM):

Nelly Korda: +400

Lydia Ko: +800

Miyuu Yamashita: +1400

Jin Young Ko: +1600

Charley Hull: +2000

Minjee Lee: +2000

Ayaka Furue: +2200

Rio Takeda: +2200

Brooke Henderson: +2800

Celine Boutier: +2800

Akie Iwai: +3000

Ina Yoon: +3300

Lauren Coughlin: +3300

Megan Khang: +3300

Nasa Hataoka: +3300

Hannah Green: +3300

Hyo Joo Kim: +4000

Angel Yin: +4000

Ingrid Lindblad: +5000

Jin Hee Im: +5000

Manon De Roey: +5000

Nataliya Guseva: +5000

Mao Saigo: +5000

Yealimi Noh: +5500

Ashleigh Buhai: +5500

Auston Kim: +6000

Gaby Lopez: +6000

Allisen Corpuz: +6600

Pauline Roussin Bouchard: +6600

Ariya Jutanugarn: +6600

Chisato Iwai: +6600

Leona Maguire: +8000

Jennifer Kupcho: +9000

Julia Lopez Ramirez: +9000

Lexi Thompson: +9000

Maja Stark: +9000

Bianca Pagdanganan: +10000

Pajaree Anannarukarn: +10000

Yuri Yoshida: +10000

Cheyenne Knight: +10000

Georgia Hall: +12500

Nicole Broch Estrup: +12500

So Mi Lee: +12500

Yuka Saso: +12500

Adela Cernousek: +12500

Brooke Matthews: +12500

Cassie Porter: +15000

Chanettee Wannasaen: +15000

Emily Pedersen: +15000

Fatima Fernandez Cano: +15000

In Gee Chun: +15000

Lauren Stephenson: +15000

Lindy Duncan: +15000

Mi Hyang Lee: +15000

Stephanie Kyriacou: +15000

Weiwei Zhang: +15000

Albane Valenzuela: +15000

Alexa Pano: +15000

Andrea Lee: +15000

Bailey Tardy: +20000

Gabriela Ruffels: +20000

Gemma Dryburgh: +20000

Jessica Porvasnik: +20000

Kristen Gillman: +20000

Minami Katsu: +20000

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback