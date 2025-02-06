Charley Hull is set to make her season debut this week at the 2025 Founders Cup. The second event of the LPGA Tour will take place from Thursday, February 6 to Sunday, February 9 at Bradenton Country Club in Bradenton, Florida.
Hull enters the Founders Cup field as one of the top-ranked players, alongside Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, Angel Yin, and Minjee Lee. As per BetMGM, Korda is the favorite for the event with +400 odds. However, Hull isn't far behind, with +2000 odds for the week, making her the sixth favorite to lift the title.
Speaking of the recent performances, Charley Hull hasn't won on the LPGA Tour for more than two years. However, she ended her professional title drought at the Ladies European Tour's Aramco Team Series Riyadh last year.
The top-ranked British golfer had a solid 2024 season, making 15 cuts in 17 starts and registering five top-ten finishes. She will be looking to upgrade her game and breakthrough for an LPGA victory this week.
Odds explored for the Founders Cup 2025 feat. Charley Hull
Here are the odds for the Founders Cup 2025 (As per BetMGM):
- Nelly Korda: +400
- Lydia Ko: +800
- Miyuu Yamashita: +1400
- Jin Young Ko: +1600
- Charley Hull: +2000
- Minjee Lee: +2000
- Ayaka Furue: +2200
- Rio Takeda: +2200
- Brooke Henderson: +2800
- Celine Boutier: +2800
- Akie Iwai: +3000
- Ina Yoon: +3300
- Lauren Coughlin: +3300
- Megan Khang: +3300
- Nasa Hataoka: +3300
- Hannah Green: +3300
- Hyo Joo Kim: +4000
- Angel Yin: +4000
- Ingrid Lindblad: +5000
- Jin Hee Im: +5000
- Manon De Roey: +5000
- Nataliya Guseva: +5000
- Mao Saigo: +5000
- Yealimi Noh: +5500
- Ashleigh Buhai: +5500
- Auston Kim: +6000
- Gaby Lopez: +6000
- Allisen Corpuz: +6600
- Pauline Roussin Bouchard: +6600
- Ariya Jutanugarn: +6600
- Chisato Iwai: +6600
- Leona Maguire: +8000
- Jennifer Kupcho: +9000
- Julia Lopez Ramirez: +9000
- Lexi Thompson: +9000
- Maja Stark: +9000
- Bianca Pagdanganan: +10000
- Pajaree Anannarukarn: +10000
- Yuri Yoshida: +10000
- Cheyenne Knight: +10000
- Georgia Hall: +12500
- Nicole Broch Estrup: +12500
- So Mi Lee: +12500
- Yuka Saso: +12500
- Adela Cernousek: +12500
- Brooke Matthews: +12500
- Cassie Porter: +15000
- Chanettee Wannasaen: +15000
- Emily Pedersen: +15000
- Fatima Fernandez Cano: +15000
- In Gee Chun: +15000
- Lauren Stephenson: +15000
- Lindy Duncan: +15000
- Mi Hyang Lee: +15000
- Stephanie Kyriacou: +15000
- Weiwei Zhang: +15000
- Albane Valenzuela: +15000
- Alexa Pano: +15000
- Andrea Lee: +15000
- Bailey Tardy: +20000
- Gabriela Ruffels: +20000
- Gemma Dryburgh: +20000
- Jessica Porvasnik: +20000
- Kristen Gillman: +20000
- Minami Katsu: +20000